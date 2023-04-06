“No unaccompanied minors will be allowed to enter our centre. So we urge all parents/guardians to accompany their minors/teenagers when visiting Clearwater Mall. At Clearwater Mall, the safety and security of our shoppers, tenants as well as all staff on site remains our number one priority,” the mall’s management said.
The Honeydew community policing forum (CPF) said it would assist with security measures.
“Our CPF patrollers have also been working closely with mall management over the past week and will continue to do so this coming weekend,” the CPF said.
Two weeks ago, Mall of Africa was targeted by thousands of teenagers and minors who took part in the challenge. Videos of the chaos went viral on social media, with one showing what seemed to be a scuffle among the teens.
Last year, Montecasino in Fourways was ambushed by the Luh Twizzy group. The challenge is apparently inspired by a song by American rapper Yeat.
TimesLIVE
Clearwater Mall warns against possible 'Luh Twizzy' chaos this weekend
The mall has put in stricter measures for shoppers this weekend as they expect a group of minors to cause disruptions
Image: Facebook/Clearwater Mall
