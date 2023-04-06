South Africa

Clearwater Mall warns against possible 'Luh Twizzy' chaos this weekend

The mall has put in stricter measures for shoppers this weekend as they expect a group of minors to cause disruptions

06 April 2023 - 15:28
Shoppers are warned of possible disruptions by a group of teenagers at Clearwater Mall this coming weekend. Extra security measures have been taken.
Shoppers are warned of possible disruptions by a group of teenagers at Clearwater Mall this coming weekend. Extra security measures have been taken.
Image: Facebook/Clearwater Mall

The disruptive Luh Twizzy challenge could possibly target Clearwater Mall soon and customers should expect stricter rules when doing their shopping this weekend.

The mall issued a warning to customers on Thursday, warning them of potential disruption by a group of minors or teenagers during the Easter weekend.

The Luh Twizzy challenge, inspired by TikTok, is where teenagers raid a mall, cause chaos, ride in trolleys and then leave.

But Clearwater Mall is prepared for them, stating that additional security measures have been put in place to safeguard shoppers and tenants.

They should expect to see high security and police presence at the mall instead.

In addition, minors would not be allowed into the mall without being supervised.

“No unaccompanied minors will be allowed to enter our centre. So we urge all parents/guardians to accompany their minors/teenagers when visiting Clearwater Mall. At Clearwater Mall, the safety and security of our shoppers, tenants as well as all staff on site remains our number one priority,” the mall’s management said.

The Honeydew community policing forum (CPF) said it would assist with security measures.

“Our CPF patrollers have also been working closely with mall management over the past week and will continue to do so this coming weekend,” the CPF said.

Two weeks ago, Mall of Africa was targeted by thousands of teenagers and minors who took part in the challenge. Videos of the chaos went viral on social media, with one showing what seemed to be a scuffle among the teens.

Last year, Montecasino in Fourways was ambushed by the Luh Twizzy group. The challenge is apparently inspired by a song by American rapper Yeat.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'We can’t have chaos in public places' — What you said about Luh Twizzy trend

Should we be concerned about the Luh Twizzy trend or is it just teens with "too much time on their hands?"
News
6 days ago

Mall of Africa chaos: What you need to know about the 'Luh Twizzy' trend

Teenagers identifying themselves as 'Luh Twizzy' have been causing chaos at Gauteng malls, with scores calling on the police to arrest them.
News
1 week ago

Mall of Africa confirms 'crowd disturbance' but denies one person killed

The Mall of Africa in Midrand has confirmed there was "a disturbance by a crowd of people" at the shopping centre on Saturday but disputed claims on ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. What happened to house where Oscar Pistorius shot Reeva Steenkamp? South Africa
  2. Pilot makes emergency landing after Cape cobra slithers onto him in midair South Africa
  3. Thunderstorms, hail and cold front likely for Easter long weekend South Africa
  4. Black Lawyers Association NW chair Zanele Nkosi shot dead outside office South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga chief's widow gunned down just two days after his burial South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha surprised by investigators for unpaid Mercedes purchase
WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy