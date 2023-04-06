Confusion over closure of Pretoria deeds office

The closure of the deeds office in Pretoria has left many property buyers and sellers uncertain about the status of their transactions.

In a notice issued by registrar of deeds Audrey Gwangwa on Thursday announcing the closure until further notice, no explanation has been given why the office has been closed.

It is understood the closure was due to a labour dispute regarding the relocation to a new office.

Employee representatives allege the employer, the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development, went ahead with the move while discussions on the matter were still under way at the departmental bargaining chamber.

The parties were on Thursday afternoon meeting to discuss the issue.

The deeds office is responsible for the registration, management and maintenance of the property registry and also keeps copies of ante-nuptial contracts.

Bernard Cowley, an estate estate agent at Fitzanne Estates, said the closure of the Pretoria office meant property transfers could not be registered, which meant transfer of ownership could not take place.

He said if one had already sold a property and not yet received the proceeds of the sale the seller might be unable to access these funds until the property transfer was registered.

If the buyer had already paid a deposit on the property, the buyer might be unable to take possession until the transfer was registered.

Cowley said efforts were being made by industry stakeholders, such as the Pretoria Attorneys Association, to address the issue.

Another option for buyers and sellers was to complete the transaction using a different deeds office, or by using an alternative registration process, he advised.

"Consult your legal team and estate agent to explore available options and determine the best course of action."

In a brief statement late Thursday, the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development said: "The Deeds office will be closed for business until the 16th of April due to the movement of operations to the new offices. Operations will resume on the 17th of April at the new premises that are located at Lilian Ngonyi Street, Berea Park, Pretoria. Deeds management wish to apologies for the inaccurate communication that went out yesterday. We therefore appeal to our clients to bear with us. Other Deeds offices across the country remain open.”

TimesLIVE

