Major routes across SA expected to experience high traffic volumes ahead of Easter weekend
Image: Masi Losi
Several major routes across the country are expected to experience high traffic volumes ahead of the Easter weekend.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said some of the busiest routes would be in the Western Cape, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Mpumalanga.
RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said they have also identified accident hotspots along those routes.
“The busiest routes have been identified as the N1 to Limpopo, N2 Western Cape to Eastern Cape, N3 Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal, and the N4 Gauteng to Mpumalanga.
“The main accident hotspots are also along these such as Mokhopong on the N1, Harrismith along the N3, Mankweng in Limpopo, Beaufort West on the N1 south to Cape Town,” he said.
Limpopo department of transport and community safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said law enforcement officers would be working between Thursday and Monday to maximise visibility on critical routes.
The province has identified the N1, especially around tollgates including the R101, R510, R516, N11, R37, R555, R521, R524, R523, R36, R40, R71, R81, P277/1 and Matlala roads, some local routes and the two border posts in the province — Beitbridge and Groblersbrug — as routes that are expected to experience high traffic volumes.
The MEC of transport in the province, Florence Radzilani, appealed to road users to ensure everyone's safety over the long weekend.
“As we approach the Easter long weekend, it is our wish that we should all arrive alive. However, road safety starts with all of us,” she said.
