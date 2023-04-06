Easter is upon us and South Africans are gearing up for a great long weekend with family, on holiday or just on the couch.
Many will be travelling, with routes between Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape expected to be busy from Thursday afternoon.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the busiest routes are the N1 to Limpopo, N2 Western Cape to the Eastern Cape, N3 Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal and the N4 Gauteng to Mpumalanga.
“The main accident hotspots are also along these, such as Mookgophong on the N1, Harrismith on the N3, Mankweng in Limpopo and Beaufort West on the N1 south to Cape Town,” said spokesperson Simon Zwane
The cost of living crisis has left many planning a weekend at home, where braais and get-togethers are planned, Easter eggs will be hidden for hunts and binge sessions in front of the TV are on the cards.
For others, it is a time of spiritual reflection and remembrance.
POLL | What are your Easter weekend plans?
Image: 123RF/almaje
While some will work this weekend, most will be off until Tuesday and are grateful for the break to refresh and recharge.
Johannesburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku warned against going overboard, saying there will be a zero-tolerance approach to drunk driving over the weekend.
“We want roadblocks everywhere; Sandton, Midrand and Rosebank, to ensure our people are safe. Once individuals see police visibility, they tend to be disciplined,” he said.
