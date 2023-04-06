“We're not investing in those coal mines so we can't be blaming the miner, because he mines where you said he must mine and, of course, you will reach levels where you have mined out good quality coal,” he explained.
Under-investment and technical issues to blame for Eskom's woes, says Ramokgopa
Image: GCIS
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the issues plaguing the various power stations he visited had more to do with under-investment in assets, technical and staffing issues and little to do with the recently terminated energy state of disaster.
Ramokgopa was giving an update on his “diagnostic visit” to 15 power stations between March 20-31, 2023. Eleven of these are in Mpumalanga.
The minister's update included a comprehensive overview of his findings and the issues crippling these stations. Cabinet will be given a detailed report on these as well as the various options considered to solve the challenges.
This is Ramokgopa's second briefing in two days and the latest comes after government announced a lifting of the energy state of disaster with immediate effect almost two months after it was implemented.
In another surprise move, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced that National Treasury had temporarily withdrawn the gazetted exemption granted to Eskom, pending consultation with the office of the auditor-general (AG).
Ramokgopa gave a detailed breakdown of the challenges facing the stations he visited, which he categorised across three tiers. The first tier consists of Eskom's newest power stations, Medupi and Kusile, which combined have an installed potential capacity of 9,600MW or close to 20% of Eskom's entire capacity.
“Essentially these two stations are too big to fail because you're going to see their impact on EAF across Eskom and the stages of load-shedding,” he said.
He said Medupi, the first unit of which was commissioned in 2015 and the last in 2021, has an EAF of 70% and has been plagued by issues including: the premature failure of units; wide use of incorrect materials; and a lack of speed in procuring new or replacement parts.
Kusile, meanwhile, whose first unit was commissioned in 2017, has an EAF of 37.4% from the one unit currently operational. Units 1, 2 and 3 have been out since October 2022 while the remaining units are still being commissioned. The issues plaguing Kusile have been widely documented and Ramokgopa steered clear of mentioning them in detail, only saying plans were afoot to address the technical aspects.
Tier two stations consist of the biggest bulk of Eskom's generating capacity and include Kendal, Matimba, Majuba, Lethabo, Tutuka, Matla, Kriel and Duvha. Only two, Matimba and Lethabo, have an EAF above 70%, while the rest all fall beneath 50%. These stations are troubled by a variety of issues, including the lack of investment in the surrounding coal mines to extract the quality coal required, as well as technical issues.
Electricity minister says termination of state of disaster will not impede his work
“We're not investing in those coal mines so we can't be blaming the miner, because he mines where you said he must mine and, of course, you will reach levels where you have mined out good quality coal,” he explained.
The last tier consists of Eskom's oldest stations, which have been operating for more than over years. These are Arnot, Hendrina, Grootvlei, Camden and Koeberg, Eskom's only nuclear powered station.
Some stations are near decommissioning stage and with that, the loss of necessary generating capacity.
“I want to indicate that as a result of the underperformance of this base load, we're putting an inordinate amount of pressure on peaking plants. So we're running the open-cycle gas turbines like nobody's business. These things are meant to be on load about 4% of the time, that's when you call on them to say 'help us, we're in trouble'. But now as I speak to you, we need them 11.5% of the time and that means we're consuming a lot of diesel,” he stressed.
Peaking plants include Ankerlig, Gariep and Palmiet.
Other issues the minister spoke on include staff morale at Eskom and the need to weigh its balance sheet against the state of the economy.
“It's not about how you preserve, protect and enhance the balance sheet of Eskom but it's to make sure you get the sufficient electrons to power the economy and ensure we resolve load-shedding,” he said.
