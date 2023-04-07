South Africa

Durban cop killer sentenced to life imprisonment

07 April 2023 - 13:55
A Durban court has sentenced a cop killer to life imprisonment.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A man who shot dead a Durban policeman three years ago has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Capt Simpiwe Mhlongo, spokesperson for the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, said the Durban high court sentenced Ntuthuko Mabaso,29, on Wednesday for the murder of Const Sphelele Cele who was killed in the line of duty.

“On January 24 2020, Cele who was stationed at Durban Flying Squad, was performing patrol duties near Musgrave in Durban. 

“He stopped a suspicious vehicle and Mabaso fired shots towards him and fled the scene,” said Mhlongo.

Cele was declared dead at the scene.

“A case of murder was reported at Berea police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from Durban serious organised crime investigation.

The investigating team received information that Mabaso was about to board a bus at Pietermaritzburg to Johannesburg. 

“They proceeded to the bus station where Mabaso was arrested and he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm. During investigation it was established that the firearm was robbed from a policeman at Umlazi in 2019.”

Mlongo said Mabaso was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for armed robbery, 15 years' imprisonment for possession of unlicensed firearm, life imprisonment for Cele's murder, five years' imprisonment for attempted murder, and five years for unlawful possession of ammunition. 

The sentences will run concurrently.

TimesLIVE

