Extradition request for 'fugitive' Guptas dismissed in UAE: Lamola

South Africa's extradition request for the Gupta brothers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been dismissed on a technicality, says minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola.
The justice department will appeal the decision, the minister said on Friday, addressing a news briefing, joined by national director of public prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi and justice department director-general advocate Doctor Mashabane.
Batohi said the National Prosecuting Authority and department had made every effort to follow all legal processes.
Last month, the justice ministry expressed frustration at the long wait for an update on the status of the extradition application it filed with the UAE. Lamola expressed concern after a visit by the department’s central authority to the region to ensure the application met the requirements of authorities there.
TimesLIVE reported on Thursday that the supposedly detained Gupta brothers, Rajesh and Atul, have reportedly been spotted in Switzerland.
A report by Bloomberg said the pair were seen in the European country in late March, despite latest reports from the UAE that the brothers have been in custody since a failed bail bid in July 2022.
The publication attributed the Gupta sighting to online publication Africa Intelligence (AI).
According to AI, the brothers are travelling on their South African passports via private jet.
They have reportedly been visiting the Central African Republic, where they have sought asylum.
Atul and Rajesh Gupta have applied for asylum in two other African nations, AI, without citing anyone.
TimesLIVE
