South Africa

'Please stop using': These cough medicines are withdrawn from SA pharmacies

07 April 2023 - 15:48 By TImesLIVE
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has decided to withdraw pholcodine-containing medicines from the market due to the increased risk of sudden, severe, and life-threatening allergic reactions occurring during surgery.
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has decided to withdraw pholcodine-containing medicines from the market due to the increased risk of sudden, severe, and life-threatening allergic reactions occurring during surgery.
Image: 123RF/Lev Dolgachov

If you are using these non-prescription medicines for a dry cough, stop using them.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has decided to withdraw pholcodine-containing medicines from the market due to the increased risk of sudden, severe, and life-threatening allergic reactions during surgery.

“There is a link between the use of pholcodine-containing medicines and the risk of a sudden, severe and life-threatening allergic (anaphylactic) reaction when neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) are administered during general anaesthesia,” the authority says. NMBAs are used as muscle relaxants during surgery. The use of pholcodine-containing medicines, up to 12 months before surgery, increases the risk of anaphylactic reaction in patients who receive NMBAs.

“The available data provides convincing evidence to support the association of pholcodine use with the risk of developing an anaphylactic reaction to NMBAs, particularly when used in the 12 months prior to general anaesthesia.

“Effective measures to minimise the risk of anaphylactic reactions to NMBAs, or to identify a patient population for whom the benefits of pholcodine outweigh its risks, have not been identified. As pholcodine is a non-prescription medicine, available patient records may not list its use, and patients may not always recall whether they have taken pholcodine-containing medicines in the past. Also, patients undergoing emergency surgery may not be able to provide information about their medical history to healthcare professionals.

“Pholcodine is registered to treat dry cough and is available in a number of non-prescription medicines, either as a single active ingredient or in combination with other medicines.

“In consideration of the nature of the adverse reaction, including its unpredictability and severity, SAHPRA has concluded that the potential risk outweighs the benefits. As a precautionary measure, SAHPRA has taken a regulatory decision to withdraw pholcodine-containing medicines from the South African market.”

SAHPRA is working together with the manufacturers to ensure that all pholcodine-containing medicines (PHOLTEX FORTE®, PHOLTEX JUNIOR®, PROCOF®, FOLCOFEN®, PHOLTEX PLUS®, ADCO-PHOLCOLINT®, CONTRA-COFF®, DOCSED®, TIXYLIX®) are removed from pharmacies, distributors, wholesalers or authorised health facilities.

The public is urged to stop using these medicines and return them to the pharmacies.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Fake medicines are a dangerous threat in Africa: 3 ways to spot them

Buying medicines from unregulated markets may seem to be cheaper, but it’s extremely risky.
News
2 days ago

ASK THE PHARMACIST | Why do I need a prescription for weight-loss medicines?

You have to meet certain criteria to qualify for prescription weight-loss medication, and unfortunately they don’t include feeling confident in your ...
Ideas
1 day ago

US CDC concludes cough syrups likely to blame for children's deaths in Gambia: report

Contaminated cough and paracetamol syrups imported into Gambia almost certainly caused the deaths of 66 children due to acute kidney injury, ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Black Lawyers Association NW chair Zanele Nkosi shot dead outside office South Africa
  2. Pilot makes emergency landing after Cape cobra slithers onto him in midair South Africa
  3. What happened to house where Oscar Pistorius shot Reeva Steenkamp? South Africa
  4. WATCH | Car dealer's PIs traced Dr Nandipha Magudumana for R700k debt, days ... South Africa
  5. Thunderstorms, hail and cold front likely for Easter long weekend South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha surprised by investigators for unpaid Mercedes purchase
WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy