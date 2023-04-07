A tourist suffered severe injuries during a fall at Howick Falls, a popular attraction in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
Midlands EMS said advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to the site on Thursday afternoon after receiving a call for assistance.
The waterfall is about 95m high and lies on the Umgeni River.
“It was found he was in a critical condition and required urgent advanced life support treatment.
“Once stabilised he was transported in a critical condition to a nearby hospital for further care.
“The exact cause of the incident in under investigation by local authorities,” said Midlands EMS.
TimesLIVE
Tourist critical after fall at Howick Falls
Image: Midlands MS
