South Africa

Tourist critical after fall at Howick Falls

07 April 2023 - 09:02
A tourist is in a critical condition following a fall at Howick Falls in KZN
Image: Midlands MS

A tourist suffered severe injuries during a fall at Howick Falls, a popular attraction in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Midlands EMS said advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to the site on Thursday afternoon after receiving a call for assistance.

The waterfall is about 95m high and lies on the Umgeni River. 

“It was found he was in a critical condition and required urgent advanced life support treatment.

“Once stabilised he was transported in a critical condition to a nearby hospital for further care.

“The exact cause of the incident in under investigation by local authorities,” said Midlands EMS.

TimesLIVE

