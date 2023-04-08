Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said though not major, there had been some incidents in the province.
“On Thursday at the De Hoek plaza on the N3 a hitchhiker was hit by a car. On Friday on the R21 on Solomon Mahlangu Drive a car lost control and one person died in the accident,” said Maremane.
“In terms of motorists speeding, we arrested one on the N1 at 11pm on Friday who was driving 198km/h. There are chance-takers who drive under the influence, but our roads are quiet. The weather has not been a problem as we've mostly had clear skies.”
The Easter weekend traffic-control operation, which ends on Tuesday, is multifaceted and includes police being on the lookout for criminals.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said there had been no criminality in the region yet this season.
Mpumalanga has had a fairly smooth ride, except at ports of entry Lebombo and Oshoek, which were busy on Thursday and Friday, but calmed on Saturday morning.
“We have seen long queues at the Lebombo port of entry, but over time it subsided. At the Oshoek border gate going into Swaziland there was load-shedding, which resulted in delays. Law-enforcement officers are on the ground,” said department of community safety and security spokesperson Moeti Mmusi, adding that there were no major accidents or serious challenges.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
All quiet on the roads as people head for holidays, religious pilgrimages: transport department
Image: Masi Losi
There have been no major accidents or serious incidents on the roads as motorists travel for religious pilgrimages and tourism, says the national department of transport.
Spokesperson Lwazilwaphesheya Khoza said the roads have been less congested compared with other Easter periods.
“We are seeing a smooth operation on the roads. We have not seen any major accidents [when five or more die] and there has been less congestion,” Khoza said.
Across the country traffic police are conducting heightened law-enforcement activities to enhance safety on freeways and other hazardous roads. Major roads include the N1 towards Polokwane, Limpopo, where the annual Zion Christian Church Easter gathering is held in Moria.
Reckless and negligent driving, speeding, fatigue, unroadworthy vehicles and driving under the influence of alcohol and other intoxicants are the major contributors to road safety problems.
KZN man held for driving at 254km/h, tries to blame woman passenger
Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said though not major, there had been some incidents in the province.
“On Thursday at the De Hoek plaza on the N3 a hitchhiker was hit by a car. On Friday on the R21 on Solomon Mahlangu Drive a car lost control and one person died in the accident,” said Maremane.
“In terms of motorists speeding, we arrested one on the N1 at 11pm on Friday who was driving 198km/h. There are chance-takers who drive under the influence, but our roads are quiet. The weather has not been a problem as we've mostly had clear skies.”
The Easter weekend traffic-control operation, which ends on Tuesday, is multifaceted and includes police being on the lookout for criminals.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said there had been no criminality in the region yet this season.
Mpumalanga has had a fairly smooth ride, except at ports of entry Lebombo and Oshoek, which were busy on Thursday and Friday, but calmed on Saturday morning.
“We have seen long queues at the Lebombo port of entry, but over time it subsided. At the Oshoek border gate going into Swaziland there was load-shedding, which resulted in delays. Law-enforcement officers are on the ground,” said department of community safety and security spokesperson Moeti Mmusi, adding that there were no major accidents or serious challenges.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
No bus strike over Easter weekend, union confirms
All welcome to KZN for Easter except criminals, say authorities
Roads to avoid, cost of travelling, load-shedding & the price of eggs: How to survive Easter weekend
KZN traffic cop seriously injured after being hit by car
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos