South Africa

All quiet on the roads as people head for holidays, religious pilgrimages: transport department

08 April 2023 - 17:02
Authorities have reported a quiet Easter so far in terms of traffic. File photo.
Authorities have reported a quiet Easter so far in terms of traffic. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

There have been no major accidents or serious incidents on the roads as motorists travel for religious pilgrimages and tourism, says the national department of transport.

Spokesperson Lwazilwaphesheya Khoza said the roads have been less congested compared with other Easter periods. 

“We are seeing a smooth operation on the roads. We have not seen any major accidents [when five or more die] and there has been less congestion,” Khoza said.

Across the country traffic police are conducting heightened law-enforcement activities to enhance safety on freeways and other hazardous roads. Major roads include the N1 towards Polokwane, Limpopo, where the annual Zion Christian Church Easter gathering is held in Moria.

Reckless and negligent driving, speeding, fatigue, unroadworthy vehicles and driving under the influence of alcohol and other intoxicants are the major contributors to road safety problems.

KZN man held for driving at 254km/h, tries to blame woman passenger

A KwaZulu-Natal speedster who was caught doing 254km/h near Scottburgh at the weekend while rushing to a party was released on R3,000 bail.
News
2 days ago

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said though not major, there had been some incidents in the province.

“On Thursday at the De Hoek plaza on the N3 a hitchhiker was hit by a car. On Friday on the R21 on Solomon Mahlangu Drive a car lost control and one person died in the accident,” said Maremane.

“In terms of motorists speeding, we arrested one on the N1 at 11pm on Friday who was driving 198km/h. There are chance-takers who drive under the influence, but our roads are quiet. The weather has not been a problem as we've mostly had clear skies.”

The Easter weekend traffic-control operation, which ends on Tuesday, is multifaceted and includes police being on the lookout for criminals.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said there had been no criminality in the region yet this season.

Mpumalanga has had a fairly smooth ride, except at ports of entry Lebombo and Oshoek, which were busy on Thursday and Friday, but calmed on Saturday morning.

“We have seen long queues at the Lebombo port of entry, but over time it subsided. At the Oshoek border gate going into Swaziland there was load-shedding, which resulted in delays. Law-enforcement officers are on the ground,” said department of community safety and security spokesperson Moeti Mmusi, adding that there were no major accidents or serious challenges. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

No bus strike over Easter weekend, union confirms

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has called off its threatened strike, saying wage negotiations resume next week.
News
1 day ago

All welcome to KZN for Easter except criminals, say authorities

Recalling law enforcement officers from leave is one of the measures KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety and liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka believes ...
News
2 days ago

Roads to avoid, cost of travelling, load-shedding & the price of eggs: How to survive Easter weekend

From the cost of Easter eggs to roads that will be a nightmare and whether you'll have load-shedding: here's what you need to know to survive the ...
News
2 days ago

KZN traffic cop seriously injured after being hit by car

A KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a motor vehicle while approaching a suspicious driver on Tuesday.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Black Lawyers Association NW chair Zanele Nkosi shot dead outside office South Africa
  2. WATCH | Car dealer's PIs traced Dr Nandipha Magudumana for R700k debt, days ... South Africa
  3. Security companies catch three suspects offloading stolen goods in Alberton South Africa
  4. Guptas are now citizens of Vanuatu South Africa
  5. Police commissioner to 'brief nation' after reports Thabo Bester has been ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha surprised by investigators for unpaid Mercedes purchase
WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy