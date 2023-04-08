South Africa

Three arrested for drug dealing in Western Cape, while another nabbed on firearm charges

08 April 2023 - 16:30 By TimesLIVE
Western Cape police have arrested a 40-year-old man in Mfuleni for possession of drugs.
Western Cape police have arrested a 40-year-old man in Mfuleni for possession of drugs.
Image: SAPS

Three men have been arrested for drug dealing in the Western Cape, while a fourth has been charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“On Friday, a 30-year-old man was arrested for drug dealing after police received a tip-off and searched premises in New Rest, Gugulethu. They confiscated a consignment of drugs and detained the man,” said provincial police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.

In a separate incident in Shukushukuma informal settlement in Mfuleni on the same day, a 40-year-old man was charged for possession of drugs after fleeing police, while a 32-year-old man was arrested in Arundle Drive, Belhar, for cultivating and dealing in dagga, he added. 

The suspects will appear in the Athlone, Blue Downs and Bellville magistrates' courts soon.

Cop jailed for 20 years for R2.3m heist

A former Cape Town police officer has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for robbing a cash-in-transit vehicle of R2.3m using a police vehicle.
News
2 hours ago

In another incident in the province, a 35-year-old man was on Thursday charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. 

“Milnerton police were at an attempted murder crime scene on Thursday in Ekupumuleni informal settlement in Milnerton at about 9pm when a man jumped out of a vehicle and fled, pitching an object onto the roof of a nearby shack in the process,” said Swartbooi.

“Police apprehended the man and confiscated a revolver with ammunition. They then searched the parcel on the roof and confiscated an air rifle with ammunition, after which they found two firearms and ammunition hidden inside a motor vehicle under the seat. They arrested and detained the man on a charge of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.”

The man will appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court soon.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana nabbed 10km from Kenyan border

"Facebook rapist" Thabo Bester and his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, have been arrested in Tanzania, 10km from the Kenyan border.
News
1 hour ago

Durban cop killer sentenced to life imprisonment

A man who shot dead a Durban policeman three years ago has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
News
1 day ago

Six killed in suspected drug-related shooting in Umbumbulu

Six people were found dead in an Umbumbulu house, owned by a 35-year-old suspected to have been involved in drug dealing and cable theft on Sunday.
News
5 days ago

Police seize drugs worth R300,000 at lodge used as drug lab

Gauteng police discovered a drug lab and seized drugs worth about R300,000 on Friday at a lodge in Midrand.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Black Lawyers Association NW chair Zanele Nkosi shot dead outside office South Africa
  2. WATCH | Car dealer's PIs traced Dr Nandipha Magudumana for R700k debt, days ... South Africa
  3. Security companies catch three suspects offloading stolen goods in Alberton South Africa
  4. Guptas are now citizens of Vanuatu South Africa
  5. Police commissioner to 'brief nation' after reports Thabo Bester has been ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha surprised by investigators for unpaid Mercedes purchase
WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy