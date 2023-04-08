South Africa

Two CIT suspects 'sleeping there, dead', says Bheki Cele after shoot-out

08 April 2023 - 18:14
Two cash in-transit-suspects died during a shootout with police in Centurion on Saturday. Two others are on the run.
Two cash-in-transit heist suspects were killed during a shoot-out with police in Centurion on Saturday.

This was revealed by police minister Bheki Cele during a briefing on Saturday on the arrest in Tanzania of “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester.

There were guys pursued who were getting ready for a cash-in-transit heist. They were [booking into] a hotel in Menlyn, but said it was too cheap for them. They were followed by police and turned into Centurion.

“There was an exchange of fire. Two of them are still sleeping there, dead, and they are pursuing two more. The dead are in a beautiful BMW and [were] found with three AK47s. The others who are on the run are in a Jeep Cherokee,” said Cele.

