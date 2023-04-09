Kidnapped teens rescued during fatal shoot-out

In Sebokeng, nine CIT robbers were killed during a shoot-out with the police, spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
“The national anti-kidnapping task team rescued two teenage boys after they were kidnapped in the south of Johannesburg. Three suspects have since been arrested,” she said.
In Tshwane, a multidisciplinary team received intelligence-driven information and intercepted a group of armed men on John Vorster Drive in Centurion who were allegedly planning a CIT robbery.
Two of the suspects were fatally shot in a shoot-out with police and three AK47 automatic rifles were recovered, said Mathe.
“Still in Gauteng, six drug dealers were arrested by the national intervention unit (NIU) responsible for investigating gang-related activities in Eldorado Park and surrounding communities. This brings the total number of drug dealers arrested in Eldorado Park to 13 after seven more were arrested on Thursday in extension 4,” she said.
An integrated and joint law enforcement operation was conducted across the country during the Easter weekend with “satisfactory” results, police said.
These included arrests in Gauteng and foiling cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies on Saturday.
Police visited several identified addresses where drugs such as tik, crystal meth, dagga, Mandrax and money were found and seized.
Mathe said police operations were intensifying throughout the country and heightened police visibility should be expected.
She said anti-crime operations would prioritise illegal firearm, drugs and stolen motor vehicles through roadblocks, patrols, search-and-seizure operations, disruptive operations and strategically deployed resources.
“By implementing a multidisciplinary approach, the police’s goal is to ensure all South Africans can enjoy their well-deserved Easter break in a safe and secure environment.”
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola warned criminals prey on people during holiday periods.
“We continue to urge our communities to continue to exercise discipline and restraint. We call on all people to continue to conduct themselves in an orderly manner, to abide by the rules of the road and not to drink and drive,” said Masemola.
