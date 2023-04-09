South Africa

Limpopo man 'stabs girlfriend to death' after tavern outing

09 April 2023 - 13:42
A 28-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death in Limpopo. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A 28-year-old Limpopo man is to appear in court for murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend when they returned home from a local tavern.

It is alleged the woman, aged 27, visited a tavern in Mbaula village and asked her boyfriend to go home with her, police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said.

When they arrived home in the early hours of Saturday they apparently had an altercation and the woman was stabbed in the upper body with a sharp object, Ledwaba said.

“The suspect allegedly fled the scene into nearby bushes. Police and members of the emergency medical services were summoned to the scene and subsequently found the victim lying in a pool of blood.”

The woman, from Majeje, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect hid in the bushes but handed himself over after his family called the police, said Ledwaba.

The suspect is due to appear in the Giyani magistrate's court soon on charges of murder.

TimesLIVE

