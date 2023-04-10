Guardian’s R10m RAF claim for child’s ‘brain injury’ dismissed

The guardian of a child who allegedly suffered head injuries in a car crash has failed in her bid to sue the Road Accident Fund for more than R10m.
This comes after the Johannesburg high court found that no brain injury had been proven, and school reports submitted as evidence of a decline in her scholastic performance were of no use.
The guardian claimed that her minor child had been hurt in a multi-vehicle collision on February 19 2018 near the Johannesburg CBD. The child was said to have suffered injuries to her head and lower left leg.
“One consequence of the head injury was said to have been a mild concussion that had resulted in diffuse axonal injury. Diffuse axonal injury is a brain injury that can be too subtle to detect using imaging equipment but may nonetheless affect a person’s higher brain functions. In a child, such an injury can stunt intellectual development. It can have an insidious effect on their scholastic achievement and, accordingly, on their capacity to acquire the qualifications necessary to compete on the labour market,” the court explained.
Injuries of this nature in children are generally compensated for with award calculations based on the cost of liabilities, a lump sum for loss of future earnings based on the child’s earning capacity before the injury and their capacity after the injury, less any contingency deductions a court may decide to make.
“Injuries of this nature can result in very large claims being made. This case is no exception,” the court said, explaining that the guardian was asking for more than R10m, of which almost three quarters was for loss of future earning capacity, R2.5m for general damages and another R300,000 for future medical expenses. The claim had been filed even before any evidence was presented, the court noted.
“There is good reason to believe that these figures have been inappropriately inflated. There is no indication on the papers that [the child’s] alleged impairment is such that an award for general damages is justified, or that any award for future medical expenses should be made,” the court stated.
“This is because no evidence, whatsoever, was placed before me that [the child] has actually suffered a head injury,” said the court, adding that the expert evidence submitted was of experts commenting only on what they had been told by the child’s guardian who had not been called to give evidence.
“[The child’s] hospital records show no indication of a head injury. No-one who treated [the child’s] injuries was called to testify, and no-one was called to say what actually happened during the accident.”
The court subsequently found that it had not been proved that the child had suffered a diffuse axonal injury as a result of the accident, nor was a post-accident decline in her scholastic performance a result from such an injury shown. This was because the presiding educational psychologist had given a report compiled on the basis that the accident had happened on February 19 2019, and not February 19 2018 — rendering her report meaningless because it contained no evidence of the child’s academic performance before the accident.
“In these circumstances, nothing has been proved, and an order absolving the defendant, the RAF, from the instance must follow,” the court found, adding that the child had been entitled to a higher standard of representation than she received.
Guardian’s R10m RAF claim for child’s ‘brain injury’ dismissed
‘Expert’ evidence and submitted school reports fail to prove a decline in child’s academic performance after car crash
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin
