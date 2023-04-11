South Africa

PODCAST | A week with a serial killer: The serial crimes of Frank Ndebe

11 April 2023 - 12:02 By Nicole Englebrech
Serial offender Frank Ndebe abducted a 22-year-old woman from Mpumalanga and dragged her on a crime spree for a week. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

In January 1999, a 22-year-old woman from Mpumalanga was abducted by a serial killer. For a week, the woman had no choice but to follow the man along rural roads as he raped, killed and robbed his way through the province.

As hour after hour of horror ticked by, the woman bided her time, waiting for the right moment to attempt an escape. Then, as she and her captor neared their destination and she feared he would silence her forever, two police officers appeared out of nowhere.

Listen to this episode of True Crime South Africa:

By the time Frank Ndebe was convicted of the crimes he committed that week, it became clear the justice system had failed his victims and Ndebe was a serial offender several times over.

In episode 112 of True Crime South Africa, we explore this unique serial offender case, only paralleled by one other such case in local crime history.

