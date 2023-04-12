South Africa

Driver injured in the early morning CIT robbery

12 April 2023 - 08:08
One person was seriously wounded in an alleged CIT robbery in Durban.
Image: Supplied

A man was seriously wounded in an alleged cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery on Meranti Street in Mobeni, KwaZulu-Natal, just after 6am on Wednesday.  

According to ALS Paramedics medical services, paramedics arrived on the scene to find  a man, believed to be in his 40s, had sustained a serious gunshot wound to his arm in an alleged CIT robbery. 

“He was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being taken to a nearby Durban hospital for further treatment,” ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.  

The events leading up to the incident are unknown, but police were on the scene and will investigate. 

