A man was seriously wounded in an alleged cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery on Meranti Street in Mobeni, KwaZulu-Natal, just after 6am on Wednesday.
According to ALS Paramedics medical services, paramedics arrived on the scene to find a man, believed to be in his 40s, had sustained a serious gunshot wound to his arm in an alleged CIT robbery.
“He was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being taken to a nearby Durban hospital for further treatment,” ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.
The events leading up to the incident are unknown, but police were on the scene and will investigate.
TimesLIVE
Driver injured in the early morning CIT robbery
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
