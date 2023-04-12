South Africa

Is Eskom only keeping the lights on for selected religious holidays? — power utility clears the air

12 April 2023 - 08:50
Eskom has clarified how the suspension of load-shedding works after accusations it only suspends power cuts on certain religious holidays. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Tebnad

Eskom has clarified how the suspension of load-shedding works after accusations it only suspends power cuts on selective religious holidays. 

Some in the Muslim community have expressed their dismay with the power utility for implementing load-shedding during the month of Ramadan and Eid. 

They complained load-shedding was disturbing preparations for breaking fast and prayers. Some accused Eskom of only suspending load-shedding over Christian holidays, including Christmas and Easter. 

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Eskom said there is no favouritism in load-shedding.

“Christmas was on a Sunday, as well as in the December holiday period. This, in general, sees lower demand on the grid and Eskom could manage the demand and grid constraints on that day,” it said. 

“Ramadan is over a Lunar month [29-30 days] and during the time of year when industry operates as usual, the demand on the grid is already constrained.”

'Prayer won't resolve load-shedding': Ramokgopa

"So Easter is coming, irrespective of the amount of prayer that we put [in] it won't resolve load-shedding."
2 weeks ago

Eskom said no groups or areas are exempt from load-shedding based on religious grounds.

“There are no specified areas that can be ring-fenced as purely observing Ramadan. Most households are embedded in the network with other customers [so] to exempt the country from load-shedding for this period cannot realistically be considered,” it said. 

Over the Easter long weekend, Eskom suspended load-shedding during the day on Sunday and Monday, with lower stages implemented at night. 

