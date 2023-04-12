A 23-year-old mother of three has been arrested for the attempted murder of her newborn baby.
The woman is alleged to have tried to conceal the birth by throwing the baby in a pit toilet on Tuesday, said Mpumalanga police.
It is alleged that the woman, from Bushbuckridge, gave birth while visiting her new boyfriend at Matangaleni Trust near Mkhuhlu. The two had never met.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said according to information, the man was eager to meet her and made the arrangements.
“On that fateful night, a few minutes before midnight, the woman responded to the call of nature and that was when the boy was born. She allegedly tried to conceal the birth by throwing him in the pit toilet. Realising the ordeal, the male companion, police and medical practitioners were summoned to the scene and the baby was safely rescued and brought out alive,” Mohlala said.
Mohlala said the woman was arrested and taken to the hospital with the baby for medical attention.
He said she was charged with attempted murder and she is under police guard.
Provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieut Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has condemned the incident and encouraged members of the public to make use of psychosocial services from professionals whenever they undergo stressful life experiences whereby similar incidents could be prevented.
The woman is expected to appear at the Mkhuhlu magistrate's court soon.
Mom, 23, arrested after throwing newborn baby in pit toilet
Mother of three tried to conceal birth while meeting a man for the first time
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
