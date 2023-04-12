POLL | Should G4S be barred from working with the state over Thabo Bester escape?

As G4S appears before a parliamentary oversight committee looking into the escape by “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester, the private security company's contract with the state has come under scrutiny.
G4S runs the Mangaung Correctional Facility from which Bester escaped last year. Bester was serving a life sentence when he escaped from the maximum security prison after setting his cell alight. A dead body was found in the room and officials announced Bester's death at the time.
He was reportedly recaptured at a roadblock in Tanzania last week, weeks after a manhunt was launched for him and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
Magudumana's father Zolile Sekeleni and G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara appeared in court this week, charged with aiding and abetting a convict to escape from custody.
G4S's conduct since the escape has come under the microscope.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo last month told eNCA G4S was adamant Bester died in his prison cell and was not at large.
It said it had dismissed three of its employees for their conduct on the day the fire broke out in Bester's cell.
The company was invited to appear before the parliamentary committee on justice and correctional services earlier this month but declined the invite.
The briefing was postponed to this week, when the company's officials answered questions from MPs.
While some welcomed their appearance, others repeated the call for their contract with the state to be scrapped and for G4S to be barred.
The DA called for G4S and the correctional services department to account for the escape.
“It is imperative the public is afforded the truth and full details behind how an escape of this nature occurred, how many prison officials and potentially political leaders were involved, and what actions were subsequently taken by correctional services and the police service.
“It is becoming more apparent that Thabo Bester had assistance from high-ranking officials in co-ordinating an intricate prison escape of this nature,” said DA MP Janho Engelbrecht.
Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union president Zizamele Cebekhulu-Makhaza criticised private jails, saying government must sever ties with them because they prioritise profits over public safety and rehabilitation.
“The escape of infamous Facebook serial rapist Thabo Bester from a supposedly maximum security prison operated by private company G4S has again highlighted the risks of using private prisons in South Africa,” said Cebekhulu-Makhaza.
He said the incident served as “irrefutable evidence” that privately run prisons do not work and it is “time for the state to fulfil its constitutional responsibility to see to prisoners' care, rehabilitation and security rather than attempting to outsource its duties”.
