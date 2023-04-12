South Africa

Six men gunned down in Cape Town home

12 April 2023 - 17:41
Cape Town police are investigating the murder of six men after a vehicle stopped in front of a house in Ocean View and the occupants entered the home and opened fire.
Cape Town police are investigating the murder of six men after a vehicle stopped in front of a house in Ocean View and the occupants entered the home and opened fire.
Image: 1243RF/Paul Fleet

Cape Town detectives are searching for clues after six men aged between 20 and 50 were gunned down in a house on Wednesday. 

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said a vehicle pulled up in front of a house in Neptune Lane, Ocean View, at about 10.50am and the occupants got inside and opened fire. Five men died on the scene, while the sixth was confirmed dead upon arrival at hospital.

“Detectives from the provincial Anti-Gang unit are investigating six counts of murder. The motive for the shooting is suspected to be gang-related, with no arrests effected yet," said Potelwa.

Western Cape cops arrest two suspects who ‘killed’ ANC MP’s wife

Western Cape police have arrested two suspects allegedly linked to the murder of ANC MP Edward Njadu’s wife.
News
2 months ago

Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety Reagen Allen urged police to leave no stone unturned.

“I am deeply upset about the fatal shooting of six people in Ocean View on Wednesday morning,” he said.

“As investigations are unfolding, I urge anyone with information to immediately share it with the SAPS so the perpetrators can be arrested. Clearly, these are heartless criminals

“As a society, let us assist all law-enforcement agencies to combat crime, particularly murder. We cannot have any of our communities experiencing a mass shooting or a horrific crime such as this, nor should they be living in fear about ruthless criminals potentially entering their homes and committing similar offences.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Fugitive 'shoots' Mpumalanga cop

A 40-year-old Mpumalanga police officer is being treated for gunshot wounds after an escaped suspect shot him this week.
News
3 months ago

Cape Town juvenile's shooting sprees end with 68-year prison sentence

A Cape Town teenager who carried out two shooting sprees when he was 16 will now have six decades behind bars to reflect on his actions.
News
6 months ago

Parliament worried deadly attacks on long-distance buses will harm tourism

Intercape CEO called on police and transport ministers and the president to treat the attacks as a ‘matter of national importance’
News
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Police arrest Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father News
  2. Thabo Bester told lawyer the state seized R3bn of his assets News
  3. Fort Hare employees arrested for colleagues’ murders News
  4. ‘Dr Nandipha Magudumana stole my identity,’ says celebrity Dr Pashy News
  5. Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father, prison warder accused of murder, arson South Africa

Latest Videos

G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach
Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out