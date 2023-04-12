Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety Reagen Allen urged police to leave no stone unturned.
“I am deeply upset about the fatal shooting of six people in Ocean View on Wednesday morning,” he said.
“As investigations are unfolding, I urge anyone with information to immediately share it with the SAPS so the perpetrators can be arrested. Clearly, these are heartless criminals
“As a society, let us assist all law-enforcement agencies to combat crime, particularly murder. We cannot have any of our communities experiencing a mass shooting or a horrific crime such as this, nor should they be living in fear about ruthless criminals potentially entering their homes and committing similar offences.”
Six men gunned down in Cape Town home
Image: 1243RF/Paul Fleet
Cape Town detectives are searching for clues after six men aged between 20 and 50 were gunned down in a house on Wednesday.
Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said a vehicle pulled up in front of a house in Neptune Lane, Ocean View, at about 10.50am and the occupants got inside and opened fire. Five men died on the scene, while the sixth was confirmed dead upon arrival at hospital.
“Detectives from the provincial Anti-Gang unit are investigating six counts of murder. The motive for the shooting is suspected to be gang-related, with no arrests effected yet," said Potelwa.
Western Cape cops arrest two suspects who ‘killed’ ANC MP’s wife
