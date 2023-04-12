South Africa

State withdraws charges against Hillary Gardee's alleged killers

12 April 2023 - 15:34
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
Sipho Mkhatswha, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Mduduzi Gama, who were arrested in connection with the killing of Hillary Gardee. File photo.
Sipho Mkhatswha, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Mduduzi Gama, who were arrested in connection with the killing of Hillary Gardee. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Charges against four men accused of killing Hillary Gardee have been provisionally withdrawn after the state revealed that key witnesses are refusing to testify while some could not be found.

State prosecutor advocate Thobeka Phungula submitted in the Mpumalanga high court on Wednesday that the state was not able to proceed with the case as three key witnesses were refusing to take the stand.

This came after the start of the trial was delayed earlier on Wednesday morning.

“The state would like to apply that charges against the accused be provisionally withdrawn. Three key state witnesses in the case are refusing to testify. The state has been in contact with the director of public prosecutions and a decision was taken that the charges against the accused be withdrawn,” said Phungula. 

The accused are Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, Albert Gama and Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna.

Judge Takalani Ratshibvumo expressed outrage: “This is a joke, when did you know that the witnesses were refusing to testify because yesterday [Tuesday] during the judicial case management, you said you were ready for trial.”

Hillary Gardee murder trial: Charges provisionally withdrawn

The state has temporarily withdrawn charges against the four men accused of killing Hillary Gardee.
News
4 hours ago

Phungula responded: “We learnt this morning.” 

Ratshibvumo told the accused: “The state has withdrawn charges against you. The withdrawal doesn't mean that you have been acquitted but if they [state] find the witnesses, they might call you back [for trial].” 

The accused celebrated wildly, hugged one another and their families in the public gallery. 

Gardee's family walked out of court looking disappointed and angry.

Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, went missing on April 29 last year while shopping at the Nelspruit plaza with her adopted three-year-old daughter.

Her daughter was later dropped along Umnenke Street at Kamagugu township the same night. Timber plantation workers found Hillary's body about 60km outside  Mbombela towards Sabie.

On Tuesday, Mkhatshwa, Lukhele and Gama made an application to have the trial postponed, saying they wanted to make presentations to the state to have the charges dropped as they believed there was not enough evidence against them.

Their application was dismissed and the matter was postponed to Wednesday for the start of the trial.

It was scheduled to sit until May.

Sowetan

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

EFF slams NPA, SAPS after charges withdrawn against men implicated in Hillary Gardee's murder

The EFF has bemoaned a court decision to withdraw charges against the four men implicated in the kidnapping and murder of Hillary Gardee, daughter of ...
Politics
55 minutes ago

Court dismisses application to postpone Hillary Gardee murder trial

The four men accused of killing former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee's daughter are expected to stand trial on Wednesday after the Mpumalanga ...
News
21 hours ago

‘The pain cuts so deep’: Gardee opens up about Christmas planning without Hillary for the first time

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee has shared how sad planning for Christmas has been this year as it will be the first without his daughter ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Police arrest Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father News
  2. Thabo Bester told lawyer the state seized R3bn of his assets News
  3. Fort Hare employees arrested for colleagues’ murders News
  4. ‘Dr Nandipha Magudumana stole my identity,’ says celebrity Dr Pashy News
  5. Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father, prison warder accused of murder, arson South Africa

Latest Videos

G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach
Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out