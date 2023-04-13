South Africa

'As a country, we will guard them 24/7 ' — Thabo Bester's return to SA shuts down social media

13 April 2023 - 09:54
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Thabo Bester was arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, with his partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
Image: Thabo Bester/ File photo

Social media was in meltdown mode on Thursday after convicted “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester was returned to the country after months on the run.

Bester and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania last week, 10km from the Kenyan border. The couple were arrested with a Mozambican who allegedly aided them in their run from authorities.

They arrived at Lanseria airport in Gauteng in the early hours of Thursday under police guard.

Justice minister Ronald Lamola said Bester will be under 24/7 surveillance at Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria.

“We can confirm that these fugitives have been returned to South Africa. Bester has been readmitted to the Kgosi Mampuru Central maximum correctional facility and Dr Magudumana is under arrest, pending her first court appearance,” he said.

Magudumana will appear in a Bloemfontein court on Thursday.

Social media was flooded with reaction to the return of the fugitives, with many calling for officials to do everything in their power to make sure they do not escape again and face the full might of the law — “even if we have to help”.

