South Africa

Back to the cells for Dr Nandipha Magudumana

13 April 2023 - 15:16
Tankiso Makhetha Investigative reporter
Dr Nandipha Magudumana is escorted into the Bloemfontein magistrate's court charged with murder and aiding and abetting a convict to escape. She will join her father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, in the dock next week.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and a former G4S prison warden will join her father in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court next week on charges including murder.

Magudumana and Teboho James Lipholo were escorted into a packed courtroom by heavily armed police officers clad in balaclavas on Thursday.

She struck a shameful figure as she kept her eyes locked on the floor and covered her head and face with a hoodie and surgical mask.

The disgraced doctor was whisked into the country on Thursday morning with her rapist-murderer lover Thabo Bester, known as the "Facebook" rapist, after being on the run since last month.

Bester is being held at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria and is also expected to appear in court soon.

WATCH | Masked Dr Nandipha arrives in court flanked by armed police

A packed Bloemfontein magistrate's court saw the arrival of celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana flanked by heavily armed police.
News
2 hours ago

According to the charge sheet, the pair face charges of murder, assisting a convicted prisoner to escape custody, harbouring an escaped offender, escape, defeating the ends of justice and fraud.

Magudumana and Bester also face charges of violating a dead body in relation to the one uplifted from the Bloemfontein government mortuary and that found in cell 35 at the Mangaung Correctional Centre. The body was initially believed to be that of Bester. The duo has also been charged with two counts of fraud for claiming the bodies at a mortuary and hospital.

Magistrate Motlholo Khabisi postponed the matter to April 17 for a possible bail application.

The matter was also postponed for Magudumana and Lipholo to join the doctor’s father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, and Senohe Matsoara in the dock.

TimesLIVE

