He said Ramokgopa and the ANC government, regardless of how hard Eskom runs its coal-fired power stations, will never be able to meet South Africa’s current energy demand.
“That ship has sailed and as long as Ramokgopa and his ANC colleagues continue to beat this drum, South Africa will continue to be in the dark for years with devastating economic consequences.
“Renewable energy generation in South Africa will struggle to take off as long as the ANC continues to stand in the way of communities that are trying to free themselves from Eskom load-shedding,” said Mileham.
He said several independent power producer (IPP) projects were currently in the pipeline and every effort should be made to ensure that adequate support is provided for their connection to the grid in the shortest time possible.
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe recently sang Ramokgopa's praises after visiting 14 power stations in a month.
Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Mantashe said Ramokgopa was better than him and enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan at handling Eskom.
“I appreciate the work he is doing. I love it and I pledge my full support,” he said.
“What this minister is doing that was not done by anybody before, including Pravin Gordhan or even me because Eskom was not in my portfolio, is that he goes to power stations and approaches problems, power station by power station.”
DA slams Ramokgopa over return of stage 6 load-shedding
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The DA has slammed electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa over the return of stage 6 load-shedding.
Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding on Wednesday until further notice after a breakdown of a generation unit at its Medupi power station.
DA MP Kevin Mileham said this was a an indictment of Ramokgapa's misplaced confidence in Eskom’s struggling coal-fired power stations.
“Ever since his appointment, he has doubled down on the unreliable coal stations by suggesting that their lifespan must be extended and the taxpayers foot the bill. Now the chickens have come home to roost as the country is plunged into yet another bout of stage 6 load-shedding with a possibility of further escalation,” said Mileham.
Brace yourself for load-shedding 'worst case scenario' during winter, warns electricity minister
