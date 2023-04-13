Speaking at a media briefing, correctional services national commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale said there have been no escapes from the C-Max prison in the past five years.
“The [serial rapist] Ananias Mathe incident happened before we upgraded,” he said.
The Kgosi Mampuru II prison has previously seen a number of prison breaks, including the escape of Thabo Zacharia Muyambo and Johannes Chauke.
Muyambo was serving 21 years for various crimes, including rape and kidnapping, while Chauke had a 20-year sentence for housebreaking. They escaped in 2020.
Earlier this year, two inmates, Emmanuel Muchandizwa and Thembani Mudau, attempted an escape but failed.
Muchandizwa is serving 17 years for being in the country illegally and for robbery and Mudau is doing 14 years for robbery and housebreaking.
'Kgosi Mampuru can't be trusted at all': Malema calls for Thabo Bester to be moved to C-Max prison in Kokstad
Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images
EFF leader Julius Malema has called for “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester to be moved to Ebongweni C-Max prison in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal.
Bester was returned to South Africa with his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana on Thursday after months on the run. They were arrested in Tanzania last week, 10km from the Kenyan border, along with a Mozambican who allegedly aided them in their run from authorities.
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said Bester will be under 24/7 surveillance at Kgosi Mampuru II, but Malema said it was a bad move.
“He must go to Kokstad prison. Kgosi Mampuru can't be trusted at all.”
