South Africa

Motorists urged to avoid R21 after multiple vehicle crash near airport

13 April 2023 - 07:58
Ekurhuleni metro police urged motorist to avoid R21 Southbound on Thursday morning. Stock photo.
Ekurhuleni metro police urged motorist to avoid R21 Southbound on Thursday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Ekurhuleni metro police urged motorists to avoid using the R21 Southbound on Thursday morning after a multiple vehicle crash.  

The department's media liaison officer Marie Mashishi said traffic was backed up between Atlas Road and the R24.  

“There has been a multiple vehicle crash on the R21 Southbound at OR Tambo International Airport. Three lanes are affected.” 

“Motorists are urged to use alternative routes to avoid further delays,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

Death toll in horrific KZN multiple vehicle pile-up rises to 6

The death toll from Monday's multiple vehicle crash near Hilton in KwaZulu-Natal now stands at six after the death of another person at a ...
News
1 day ago

'We can't have our roads becoming places of death' — Road Freight Association on N3 horror crash

The Road Freight Association wants answers on why road carnage is happening so frequently on South African roads.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | 41 vehicles were involved in N3 crash, with five fatalities

A total of 41 vehicles were involved in the crash, which included light motor vehicles and minibus taxis.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Death toll in horrific KZN multiple vehicle pile-up rises to 6 South Africa
  2. ‘The truck flew past me, then I heard the bangs and crashes’: KZN road carnage ... News
  3. KZN toddler critical after bakkie crash South Africa
  4. Multi-vehicle crash on N3 near Hilton causes road closures South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘Dr Nandipha Magudumana stole my identity,’ says celebrity Dr Pashy News
  2. Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father, prison warder accused of murder, arson South Africa
  3. A getaway car and road blocks in Tanzania: 6 stories you need to read about ... South Africa
  4. Dr Nandipha's father: Smiley respected ex-educator turned businessman South Africa
  5. Family faces eviction from Franschhoek farm, their home for three generations News

Latest Videos

G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach
Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out