Ekurhuleni metro police urged motorists to avoid using the R21 Southbound on Thursday morning after a multiple vehicle crash.
The department's media liaison officer Marie Mashishi said traffic was backed up between Atlas Road and the R24.
“There has been a multiple vehicle crash on the R21 Southbound at OR Tambo International Airport. Three lanes are affected.”
“Motorists are urged to use alternative routes to avoid further delays,” she said.
Motorists urged to avoid R21 after multiple vehicle crash near airport
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
