No injuries as fire breaks out at DUT's city campus

13 April 2023 - 13:05 By LWAZI HLANGU
Students are currently on a semester break so academic classes weren't being held and there were no injuries in a fire which broke out in a boardroom at the Durban University of Technology city campus on Thursday.
No-one was injured in a fire which broke out at the Durban University of Technology’s city campus on Thursday morning.

eThekwini fire and rescue told TimesLIVE the fire started in one of the boardrooms in the wing directly opposite Julius Nyerere Street and spread to nearby offices before it was halted.

Students are on a semester break so academic classes weren’t being held. However, staff and some students who were present were evacuated.

“The fire had already spread to other offices when we responded, but the report we got is that it started in one of the boardrooms in that wing and spread to the nearby offices, but I can confirm that there were no injuries,” said Nqabakazi Nqoro, divisional commander of eThekwini fire and rescue.

DUT's Alan Khan confirmed the incident.

“The campus security contacted the eThekwini fire and emergency services who rushed to the scene and the firefighters managed to successfully extinguish the flames. Thankfully, no-one was injured and the full extent of the damage has yet to be established. At this stage, the cause of the fire is under investigation.”

