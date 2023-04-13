No-one was injured in a fire which broke out at the Durban University of Technology’s city campus on Thursday morning.
eThekwini fire and rescue told TimesLIVE the fire started in one of the boardrooms in the wing directly opposite Julius Nyerere Street and spread to nearby offices before it was halted.
Students are on a semester break so academic classes weren’t being held. However, staff and some students who were present were evacuated.
“The fire had already spread to other offices when we responded, but the report we got is that it started in one of the boardrooms in that wing and spread to the nearby offices, but I can confirm that there were no injuries,” said Nqabakazi Nqoro, divisional commander of eThekwini fire and rescue.
DUT's Alan Khan confirmed the incident.
“The campus security contacted the eThekwini fire and emergency services who rushed to the scene and the firefighters managed to successfully extinguish the flames. Thankfully, no-one was injured and the full extent of the damage has yet to be established. At this stage, the cause of the fire is under investigation.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
No injuries as fire breaks out at DUT's city campus
Image: Supplied
No-one was injured in a fire which broke out at the Durban University of Technology’s city campus on Thursday morning.
eThekwini fire and rescue told TimesLIVE the fire started in one of the boardrooms in the wing directly opposite Julius Nyerere Street and spread to nearby offices before it was halted.
Students are on a semester break so academic classes weren’t being held. However, staff and some students who were present were evacuated.
“The fire had already spread to other offices when we responded, but the report we got is that it started in one of the boardrooms in that wing and spread to the nearby offices, but I can confirm that there were no injuries,” said Nqabakazi Nqoro, divisional commander of eThekwini fire and rescue.
DUT's Alan Khan confirmed the incident.
“The campus security contacted the eThekwini fire and emergency services who rushed to the scene and the firefighters managed to successfully extinguish the flames. Thankfully, no-one was injured and the full extent of the damage has yet to be established. At this stage, the cause of the fire is under investigation.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
G4S was told in November that burnt body was not Thabo Bester's: Cameron
Parliament ‘arsonist’ Zandile Mafe sent to Eastern Cape for mental observation
Family of slain DUT woman still in the dark about postmortem results
DUT denies biting off more than it can chew when it comes to new placements
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos