South Africa

SA puts heat on electricity minister as stage 6 darkens cold nights

13 April 2023 - 11:40 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is in the hot seat as South Africans tire of stage 6 load-shedding.
Image: Masi Losi

As winter approaches, South Africans are gatvol amid another bout of stage 6 load-shedding.  

The Easter weekend's lower stages were short-lived, as Eskom announced on Wednesday the return of stage 6 due to a shortage of generation capacity at one of its biggest power stations, Medupi.

The announcement drew anger from many online, with business owners again plagued by darkness. 

Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was criticised most for the power utility's latest problem.

DA MP Kevin Mileham claimed worsening load-shedding was due to the minister's “misplaced” confidence in coal-fired power stations. 

“Ever since his appointment he has doubled down on the unreliable coal stations by suggesting their lifespan must be extended and the taxpayers foot the bill. Now the chickens have come home to roost as the country is plunged into yet another bout of stage 6 load-shedding, with a possibility of further escalation,” he said. 

Ramokgopa, the man trusted by President Cyril Ramaphosa to “significantly reduce the severity and frequency of load-shedding as a matter of urgency”,  warned the grid would experience tough demand during winter. He said load-shedding would be implemented up to stage 6.

Inside Frankfort’s battle against Eskom to end load-shedding

Eskom has reportedly threatened to disconnect the town if it does not stop the project pending Nersa’s decision on its legality
News
14 hours ago

On social media, some questioned Ramokgopa's recent visits to power stations, while others shared a lack of confidence in the country being an attractive investment destination due to the debacle.

Here is a snapshot of reactions:  

