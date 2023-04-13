South Africa

Search on for Alberton punter who bagged R33.6m PowerBall jackpot

13 April 2023 - 14:55
Ithuba says the winner of more than R33m on Tuesday has not yet claimed the prize. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tonktiti

An Alberton player is the newest lucky lottery millionaire, bagging more than R33m in the PowerBall jackpot.

According to Ithuba, the player — for whom they are searching — won R33,670,044.67 in the PowerBall draw number 1,396 that took place on Tuesday.

The ticket was bought at Spar in Alberton, east of Johannesburg.

“Players are encouraged to check their tickets now to see if they have the winning combination,” the lottery operator said.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said they are looking forward to welcoming the latest winner.

“The winner will be taken through our winner service experience which includes financial advice from an independent financial adviser, as well as psychologist for trauma counselling,” said Mabuza.

Ithuba said Powerball has seen monumental wins since January. The PowerBall game has had four jackpot winners who collectively have been paid out R214m.

The highest individual PowerBall jackpot paid out this year was R75m. This was won on March 14 by an unemployed Johannesburg woman.

“It is extremely exciting for us to celebrate yet another PowerBall jackpot winner this year. Our players play across all platforms, including participating retailers across the country. This is a testament to how we endeavour to create a seamless playing experience for our players,” Mabuza said.

TimesLIVE

