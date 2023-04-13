An Alberton player is the newest lucky lottery millionaire, bagging more than R33m in the PowerBall jackpot.
According to Ithuba, the player — for whom they are searching — won R33,670,044.67 in the PowerBall draw number 1,396 that took place on Tuesday.
The ticket was bought at Spar in Alberton, east of Johannesburg.
“Players are encouraged to check their tickets now to see if they have the winning combination,” the lottery operator said.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said they are looking forward to welcoming the latest winner.
“The winner will be taken through our winner service experience which includes financial advice from an independent financial adviser, as well as psychologist for trauma counselling,” said Mabuza.
Ithuba said Powerball has seen monumental wins since January. The PowerBall game has had four jackpot winners who collectively have been paid out R214m.
The highest individual PowerBall jackpot paid out this year was R75m. This was won on March 14 by an unemployed Johannesburg woman.
“It is extremely exciting for us to celebrate yet another PowerBall jackpot winner this year. Our players play across all platforms, including participating retailers across the country. This is a testament to how we endeavour to create a seamless playing experience for our players,” Mabuza said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Search on for Alberton punter who bagged R33.6m PowerBall jackpot
Image: 123RF/tonktiti
An Alberton player is the newest lucky lottery millionaire, bagging more than R33m in the PowerBall jackpot.
According to Ithuba, the player — for whom they are searching — won R33,670,044.67 in the PowerBall draw number 1,396 that took place on Tuesday.
The ticket was bought at Spar in Alberton, east of Johannesburg.
“Players are encouraged to check their tickets now to see if they have the winning combination,” the lottery operator said.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said they are looking forward to welcoming the latest winner.
“The winner will be taken through our winner service experience which includes financial advice from an independent financial adviser, as well as psychologist for trauma counselling,” said Mabuza.
Ithuba said Powerball has seen monumental wins since January. The PowerBall game has had four jackpot winners who collectively have been paid out R214m.
The highest individual PowerBall jackpot paid out this year was R75m. This was won on March 14 by an unemployed Johannesburg woman.
“It is extremely exciting for us to celebrate yet another PowerBall jackpot winner this year. Our players play across all platforms, including participating retailers across the country. This is a testament to how we endeavour to create a seamless playing experience for our players,” Mabuza said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Unemployed Joburg woman who only plays Lotto occasionally bags R75m
Mbombela man claims more than R10m in Lotto jackpot
Limpopo woman wins R22m Lotto jackpot after 7 years of unemployment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos