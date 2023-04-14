South Africa

Bheki Nxumalo appointed as Eskom's new head of generation

14 April 2023 - 10:23
Eskom has appointed a new head of generation. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Bheki Nxumalo has been announced as Eskom's new head of generation, with his appointment coming into effect immediately.

Nxumalo's appointment comes five months after the last head of generation, Rhulane Mathebula, quit. Thomas Conradie was appointed as his temporary replacement.

He came into the job after Philip Dukashe quit the power utility earlier in the year, according to News24.

The embattled utility's acting CEO Calib Cassim, in a statement released on Friday, said Nxumalo's appointment came after a difficult search for Mathebula's replacement.

“We have been searching for the Group Executive Generation for a while now. It has been very difficult to find a suitable candidate who would hit the ground running. The generation recovery plan is in full swing.

“We needed someone who would passionately drive the execution of recovery plan while inspiring staff to reach beyond their reach. Recently, it occurred to us that our candidate was hidden in plain sight. That leader is Nxumalo,” said Cassim.

Nxumalo's career in the energy sector spans more than 20 years, ranging from junior to senior management and executive levels.

The utility described him as a “an all-round business leader comfortable in governance, people and technical aspects of the role”.

He will report directly to Cassim.

Before this appointment, Nxumalo was the CEO of Eskom Enterprises and Eskom Rotek Industries. The utility said Nxumalo has extensive operating, power station management and production experience. He was the power station manager at two of Eskom’s power stations and the GM at the embattled Kusile power station. He also had a brief stint as group executive for generation and group capital.

“We approached Nxumalo to consider the role. Naturally he took his time to reflect on our request and discuss it with his family and advisers. We were excited to hear that he decided to take the challenge. Our priority is to give him all the support he needs to do what he loves,” said Cassim.

Nxumalo said: “I am truly honoured to be asked to lead Eskom generation at this critical time. I literally grew up in Eskom. I strongly believe Eskom has the technical and managerial capability to turn things around.

“The majority of Eskom employees are passionate about their work and company. I know that I can count on the support of my colleagues in exco and the new Eskom board to make this a reality.” 

Cassim thanked Conradie for his “selfless leadership and dedication to our business”  during his brief stint as acting head of generation.

“I am cognisant of the sacrifices one has to make both personally and with family to lead a division like generation. We are grateful that he accepted the responsibility,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

