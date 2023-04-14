South Africa

Load-shedding reduced due to lower weekend demand

14 April 2023 - 15:21
Eskom said over the past 24 hours, a generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations were returned to service.
Image: 123RF/ rclassenlayouts/ File photo.

Load-shedding will be reduced to stage 5 from 5am until 4pm on Saturday due to lower weekend demand.

Eskom said stage 6 load-shedding will then be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Sunday.

“Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Sunday followed by stage 6 load-shedding until 5am on Monday.”

The power utility's breakdowns are at 17,093MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 6,392MW.

“In the same period, two generating units at Camden power station were taken offline for repairs.

“The delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal, Tutuka and two units at Medupi power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints and the team is working around the clock to ensure that these units are returned to service as soon as possible.”

