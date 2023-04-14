Quality investigations will 'help restore communities' faith in police'

Gauteng acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Tommy Mthombeni says quality investigations by detectives will help restore communities’ faith in the police.
Mthombeni commended detectives for recent successes in courts in the province.
“I am confident in saying that quality investigations by our detectives will eventually restore our communities’ faith in the SA Police Service,” said Mthombeni.
Between March 10 and April 6 detectives from various stations and provincial units collectively secured more than 10 life imprisonment terms with about 60 of the accused receiving more than 800 years in nearly 70 separate cases.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwihe said the charges included murder, rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances and tampering with essential infrastructure.
Nevhuhulwihe said highlights included the sentencing of Thembinkosi Mdunge, 38, and Wetsi Moloi, 34, to 20 years' imprisonment each by the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on March 30 for tampering with essential infrastructure.
“Mdunge and Moloi were apprehended by members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department in November last year and stolen essential infrastructure was recovered. The case was assigned to Warrant Officer Jones Mokgobu, a detective at SAPS Johannesburg central,” she said.
In another case on March 16, the Pretoria high court sentenced Mjabuliseni Linda Luthuli, 36, to five life terms and an additional 65 years' imprisonment after finding him guilty of multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
“Luthuli, a ‘hitman’ from Nkandla, and three other accomplices attacked and fatally wounded five people and injured two in December 2019 in Wierdabrug and Olievenhoutbosch respectively.
“Upon his arrest, Luthuli confessed that he was hired to shoot certain people within the taxi industry,” she said.
The case was assigned to Sgt Phuti Moloto, a detective attached to the Gauteng organised crime investigation unit.
“Moloto immediately commenced with his investigation and meticulously pieced all the available leads together. This resulted in a solid case presented in court against the accused,” said Nevhuhulwihe.
“
On March 13, the Pretoria magistrate’s court sentenced Onyeghani Dumkele, 37, to life imprisonment and 15 years for murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and contravention of the Immigration Act.
Nevhuhulwihe said Dumkele scammed and lured his victim, an up and coming artist from Limpopo, to an address in Sunnyside by means of a fake advertisement for a camera.
“The victim, accompanied by a friend, arrived at the address and was then attacked by Dumkele and a group of accomplices.
“The case was assigned to Warrant Officer Phuti Thlotse, a detective at SAPS Sunnyside, for further investigation. Thlotse’s quality investigation ensured a successful conviction of the accused,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Quality investigations will 'help restore communities' faith in police'
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Gauteng acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Tommy Mthombeni says quality investigations by detectives will help restore communities’ faith in the police.
Mthombeni commended detectives for recent successes in courts in the province.
“I am confident in saying that quality investigations by our detectives will eventually restore our communities’ faith in the SA Police Service,” said Mthombeni.
Between March 10 and April 6 detectives from various stations and provincial units collectively secured more than 10 life imprisonment terms with about 60 of the accused receiving more than 800 years in nearly 70 separate cases.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwihe said the charges included murder, rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances and tampering with essential infrastructure.
Nevhuhulwihe said highlights included the sentencing of Thembinkosi Mdunge, 38, and Wetsi Moloi, 34, to 20 years' imprisonment each by the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on March 30 for tampering with essential infrastructure.
“Mdunge and Moloi were apprehended by members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department in November last year and stolen essential infrastructure was recovered. The case was assigned to Warrant Officer Jones Mokgobu, a detective at SAPS Johannesburg central,” she said.
In another case on March 16, the Pretoria high court sentenced Mjabuliseni Linda Luthuli, 36, to five life terms and an additional 65 years' imprisonment after finding him guilty of multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
“Luthuli, a ‘hitman’ from Nkandla, and three other accomplices attacked and fatally wounded five people and injured two in December 2019 in Wierdabrug and Olievenhoutbosch respectively.
“Upon his arrest, Luthuli confessed that he was hired to shoot certain people within the taxi industry,” she said.
The case was assigned to Sgt Phuti Moloto, a detective attached to the Gauteng organised crime investigation unit.
“Moloto immediately commenced with his investigation and meticulously pieced all the available leads together. This resulted in a solid case presented in court against the accused,” said Nevhuhulwihe.
“
On March 13, the Pretoria magistrate’s court sentenced Onyeghani Dumkele, 37, to life imprisonment and 15 years for murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and contravention of the Immigration Act.
Nevhuhulwihe said Dumkele scammed and lured his victim, an up and coming artist from Limpopo, to an address in Sunnyside by means of a fake advertisement for a camera.
“The victim, accompanied by a friend, arrived at the address and was then attacked by Dumkele and a group of accomplices.
“The case was assigned to Warrant Officer Phuti Thlotse, a detective at SAPS Sunnyside, for further investigation. Thlotse’s quality investigation ensured a successful conviction of the accused,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Cash-loving Germans fret over exploding ATMs as cross-border crime wave hits
Ministers give update on escapee Thabo Bester and his partner in crime
WATCH | The Benni McCarthy music video everyone is talking about
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos