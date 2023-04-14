South Africa

Stellenbosch University

Stellenbosch University convocation favours call for vice-chancellor's resignation

14 April 2023 - 14:23 By Tanya Farber
Stellenbosch rector Wim de Villiers.
Stellenbosch rector Wim de Villiers.
Image: Esa Alexander

Stellenbosch University’s convocation has confirmed its support for a vote of no confidence in the institution’s rector and vice-chancellor, Wim de Villiers.

This comes in the wake of an alleged nepotism scandal in which De Villiers gave two study places in the medical faculty to close relatives, based on “discretionary” powers through which he can make three placements annually.

The relatives were allegedly admitted in two consecutive years, though the second placement was withdrawn after the student’s ties to the VC were revealed.

Though it is up to the council, which meets on Monday, to make the final decision, the vote by the convocation does not bode well for the vice-chancellor.

The registrar knew of the nepotistic appointment and advised the rector in this regard. She ought to have acknowledged the situation and acted accordingly
Frederick van Wyk, convocation secretary

Frederick van Wyk, the convocation secretary, told TimesLIVE: “We adopted a motion earlier this morning in terms of which we call for the resignation of both the rector and the registrar Ronel Retief. At least in terms of the motion, the registrar knew of the nepotistic appointment and advised the rector in this regard. She ought to have acknowledged the situation and acted accordingly.” 

Council member Leon Schreiber said: “The brazenness of this [alleged] nepotism casts a shadow on the entire admissions process and raises serious questions about the extent of this by the VC and whether more family members, friends or associates may have been advantaged in this way.”

He said it was in the best interests of the institution for De Villiers to “step down” and called for a “comprehensive investigation”.

The university declined to answer specific questions put to it by TimesLIVE as a right of reply, instead referring the publication to its statement, which reads, inter alia: “The rector maintains that though he acted in good faith and consistent with the current guidelines, he acknowledges and regrets the turmoil that the publicised incident has caused.

“The unpacking of the Rector’s Discretionary Placements will be robustly guided by the executive committee of council and will be properly ventilated and discussed at council so an appropriate way forward is agreed to by council.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Stellenbosch university senate backs vice-chancellor after SAHRC language policy report

Stellenbosch university's (SU) senate on Friday adopted a motion of confidence in and support for rector and vice-chancellor Prof Wim de Villiers and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Stellenbosch athlete who quit school rugby now American NFL star

Dieter Eiselen, who decided to quit rugby while a pupil in Stellenbosch, has just signed a contract extension for a fourth year at the Chicago Bears
News
2 weeks ago

SAHRC finds against Stellenbosch University regarding only-English policy

Stellenbosch University violated the rights of Afrikaans-speaking students when it said they could only speak English in certain residences during ...
News
4 weeks ago

Here's how much students pay for accomodation

Among key demands by protesting students at Wits University is the scrapping of a R45,000 National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) annual cap ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Plane lands at Lanseria with Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana on board South Africa
  2. Praise for two 'hero' cops who flagged Dr Nandipha's suspicious behaviour South Africa
  3. Dr Nandipha's father: Smiley respected ex-educator turned businessman South Africa
  4. 'Kgosi Mampuru can't be trusted at all': Malema calls for Thabo Bester to be ... South Africa
  5. Cops reveal charges Dr Nandipha Magudumana faces when she appears in court South Africa

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele