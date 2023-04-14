South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Motsoaledi releases details on Bester travel documents

Scheduled for 10am

14 April 2023 - 09:55 By TimesLIVE

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi will on Friday give more details on travel documents found with fugitive Thabo Bester upon his arrest in Arusha, Tanzania.  

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Thabo Bester due in court after deportation from Tanzania

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, who executed an audacious escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre, is expected to appear in the ...
News
2 hours ago

TOM EATON | For Bester or worse: it’s obvious government can’t keep us safe from dangerous criminals

The Thabo Bester saga has shown that the ANC has unequivocally abdicated its responsibility as a government
Opinion & Analysis
12 hours ago

Plane lands at Lanseria with Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana on board

Fugitive and convicted murderer-rapist Thabo Bester and his lover Nandipha Magudumana have been spirited back into South Africa from Tanzania.
News
1 day ago

Ministers give update on escapee Thabo Bester and his partner in crime

Police minister Bheki Cele and his justice counterpart Ronald Lamola are on Thursday proviiding an update on the deportation of convicted murderer ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Plane lands at Lanseria with Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana on board South Africa
  2. Praise for two 'hero' cops who flagged Dr Nandipha's suspicious behaviour South Africa
  3. Dr Nandipha's father: Smiley respected ex-educator turned businessman South Africa
  4. 'Kgosi Mampuru can't be trusted at all': Malema calls for Thabo Bester to be ... South Africa
  5. Cops reveal charges Dr Nandipha Magudumana faces when she appears in court South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court
G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach