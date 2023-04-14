Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi will on Friday give more details on travel documents found with fugitive Thabo Bester upon his arrest in Arusha, Tanzania.
WATCH LIVE | Motsoaledi releases details on Bester travel documents
Scheduled for 10am
