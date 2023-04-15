South Africa

Former Absa employees jailed for 15 years for JSE, Samanco Foundation fraud

15 April 2023 - 14:29
The trio was arrested in 2019.
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin

Three former Absa bank employees who worked at its Limpopo and Gauteng branches were sentenced to 15 years each for fraud by the Mokopane regional court this week.

The accused, Dimakatso Prudence Ramokgole, 34, Seatile Pauline Senoamadi, 44, and Motsiri Peter Ramahlarerwa, 58, were employed by Absa in Naboomspruit, Lephalale, and Sandton, Johannesburg.

“During  2019, they accessed the portfolios of the JSE and Samanco Foundation without authorisation and transferred R2.9m from the account into their own bank account. 

“It was further established that the accused altered the banking details of the portfolios of the JSE and added their own and continued transferring more money from the trustees account,” said W/O Lethunya Mmuroa.

As a result, the JSE trustee and Samanco Foundation suffered a R1.91m loss between July and September 2019.

The matter was reported to the Hawks by the bank's forensic investigators. The accused were traced and arrested by the Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation unit in October 2019,” Mmuroa said. 

TimesLIVE

