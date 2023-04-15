The department of justice and correctional services has warned against inaccurate reporting on minister Ronald Lamola’s comments regarding the cancellation of a contract with private security company G4S.
On Thursday, the minister briefed parliament on the contract in relation to Mangaung Correctional Centre, from which murderer and rapist Thabo Bester escaped in May last year.
The reports referred to apparently quote Lamola as saying the “G4S contract won’t be cancelled”.
However, department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri, said the full, accurate and verifiable clip shows the minister saying: “The department of correctional services is experiencing affordability constraints in meeting its obligations in relation to the two facilities, but we have a contract and we must honour it.”
Regarding the Mangaung facility, he said the parliamentary presentation was clear that legal opinion was being sought on whether breaches such as the Bester escape could result in termination of the contract.
“The proceedings are replete with instances where minister Lamola reiterates this point, which regrettably and opportunistically has been ignored.
“We urge accurate and responsible reporting on this matter by the media to avoid public confusion amid a challenging climate of misinformation and fake news on various platforms,” Phiri said.
Opportunistic reporting on Lamola's comments regarding G4S regrettable: correctional services
Image: G4S
