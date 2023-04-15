South Africa

Quick-thinking neighbours save Stanger family from house fire

15 April 2023 - 10:12
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
Residents used a car winch to save a family trapped in their burning house
Image: IPSS

A family trapped in a burning house in Stanger, KwaZulu-Natal, were rescued in the early hours of Saturday by their neighbours who used a vehicle to pull down two gates and a palisade fence.

Five family members were injured, two of them critically, and taken to hospital, IPSS Medical Rescue confirmed. “On arrival of medics it was discovered that a fire had started in a house resulting in the family being trapped inside,” IPSS said.

“Fortunately, the surrounding residents quickly came together and were able to remove a remove gated and fences with the use of a winch, allowing the family to escape and KDM fire department (KwaDukuza municipality) to gain access to the house.

“Many thanks to the surrounding residents and to KDM fire department who managed to contain the fire quickly and save the lives of this family,” IPSS said.

 The house was completely destroyed in the fire.

TimesLIVE

IPSS medics transported the injured to hospital.
SAVED IPSS medics transported the injured to hospital.
Image: IPSS

