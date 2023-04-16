Chants of 'Free Palestine' during solidarity march on Durban's promenade

Chants of “Free Palestine” reverberated around Durban's promenade on Sunday as dozens of protesters marched in solidarity with the people of Palestine.
Reuters reported that Israeli police clashed with Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque hours after the arrest and removal of more than 350 people in a police raid at the compound and despite a US appeal to ease tensions.
The confrontations, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and on the eve of the Jewish Passover holiday, triggered a cross-border exchange of fire in Gaza.
Keynote speaker at the Durban march Neeshan Balton described the recent skirmishes as “barbaric”.
“There is no other word to describe this. That kind of barbarism must be stopped in whatever way possible,” he said.
He recalled how he and late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada had visited Palestine ten years ago. The visit had forced them to conclude that despite the atrocities of the apartheid government it still had shreds of humanity.
“That government (the apartheid regime) knew where to draw the line. Very rarely did it enter places of worship to attack those who oppose apartheid. In Israel there is no such,” said Balton.
He was concerned that attacks on places of worship were not only occurring in Al-Aqsa but other places too, including India.
“It's beyond horrific but there is global silence. It's for the same objective. Apartheid is growing in India, the US and Europe. That's what we need to be mindful of,”
NFP MP Emam Shaik added: “What is going on in Palestine is nothing more than human rights violation.”
He said the NFP had put forward a motion in parliament calling for the South African embassy in Israel to be downgraded to a liaison office.
“I would like to thank MPs for throwing their full weight behind this move. This is a first step. We need trade restrictions and trade embargoes against Israel. Sanctions worked for us in South Africa. The same can be done for Israel,” said Emam.
The march organiser, Dr Shabir Omar, said it was prompted by the storming of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound by Israeli forces.
This led to a groundswell of condemnation across the globe. “The issue of Palestine is a long and contested one. The recent events have led to a protest against the terrorist state of Israel,” said Omar.
He said they had been buoyed by the response from the people of Durban who supported the initiative.
The KwaZulu-Natal chairperson of Cosatu, Phumlani Dube, who was accompanied by his secretary Edwin Mkhize, called on people to stand firm against the atrocities faced by the people of the Palestine.
“We are saying people of Israel should stay away from people of Palestine as they must be freed. We are reaffirming our call to fight for the liberation of the people,” said Dube.
