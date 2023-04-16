South Africa

Chants of 'Free Palestine' during solidarity march on Durban's promenade

16 April 2023 - 17:41 By Mfundo Mkhize
Hundreds of people responded to a call the organisation Palestine Against Oppression (POA) to join a protest march against an attack on the AL-AQSA mosque and other religious sites in Jerusalem by Israeli forces.
Hundreds of people responded to a call the organisation Palestine Against Oppression (POA) to join a protest march against an attack on the AL-AQSA mosque and other religious sites in Jerusalem by Israeli forces.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Chants of “Free Palestine” reverberated around Durban's promenade on Sunday as dozens of protesters marched in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Reuters reported that Israeli police clashed with Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque hours after the arrest and removal of more than 350 people in a police raid at the compound and despite a US appeal to ease tensions.

The confrontations, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and on the eve of the Jewish Passover holiday, triggered a cross-border exchange of fire in Gaza.

Keynote speaker at the Durban march Neeshan Balton described the recent skirmishes as “barbaric”.

“There is no other word to describe this. That kind of barbarism must be stopped in whatever way possible,” he said.

He recalled how he and late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada had visited Palestine ten years ago. The visit had forced them to conclude that despite the atrocities of the apartheid government it still had shreds of humanity.

“That government (the apartheid regime) knew where to draw the line. Very rarely did it enter places of worship to attack those who oppose apartheid. In Israel there is no such,” said Balton.

He was concerned that attacks on places of worship were not only occurring in Al-Aqsa but other places too, including India.

“It's beyond horrific but there is global silence. It's for the same objective. Apartheid is growing in India, the US and Europe. That's what we need to be mindful of,”

NFP MP Emam Shaik added: “What is going on in Palestine is nothing more than human rights violation.”

He said the NFP had put forward a motion in parliament calling for the South African embassy in Israel to be downgraded to a liaison office.

“I would like to thank MPs for throwing their full weight behind this move. This is a first step. We need trade restrictions and trade embargoes against Israel. Sanctions worked for us in South Africa. The same can be done for Israel,” said Emam.

The march organiser, Dr Shabir Omar, said it was prompted by the storming of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound by Israeli forces.

This led to a groundswell of condemnation across the globe. “The issue of Palestine is a long and contested one. The recent events have led to a protest against the terrorist state of Israel,” said Omar.

He said they had been buoyed by the response from the people of Durban who supported the initiative.

The KwaZulu-Natal chairperson of Cosatu, Phumlani Dube, who was accompanied by his secretary Edwin Mkhize, called on people to stand firm against the atrocities faced by the people of the Palestine.

“We are saying people of Israel should stay away from people of Palestine as they must be freed. We are reaffirming our call to fight for the liberation of the people,” said Dube.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Orthodox Christians attend Holy Light in Jerusalem under police curbs

Thousands of Palestinian Christians and pilgrims from around the world filled Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday to celebrate the Orthodox Holy Light ...
News
8 hours ago

After tense night, thousands pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall

Dawn Ramadan prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ended peacefully on Sunday after days of heightened tension at the flashpoint Jerusalem site, as ...
News
1 week ago

Tourist killed as Israel-Palestinian tensions rise

An Italian tourist was killed and five people were wounded in a car ramming in Tel Aviv on Friday that came hours after two Israeli sisters were ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Inside Thabo Bester's Facebook messages to woman he 'tried to lure' South Africa
  2. 'Kgosi Mampuru can't be trusted at all': Malema calls for Thabo Bester to be ... South Africa
  3. Praise for two 'hero' cops who flagged Dr Nandipha's suspicious behaviour South Africa
  4. EXCLUSIVE | ‘Dr Magudumana fake-buried stolen corpses, replaced bodies with ... News
  5. WATCH | Smirking Thabo Bester in yellow tracksuit appears in Bloemfontein court South Africa

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele