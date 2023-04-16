South Africa

Hundreds left homeless after fire at informal settlement in KZN

16 April 2023 - 10:53 By Sandile Ndlovu
Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo in flames after a fire broke out in one of the shacks.
Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo in flames after a fire broke out in one of the shacks.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Hundreds of people were left destitute after their homes were burnt to ashes at Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo, south of Durban, on Saturday night.

The fire started in one of the shacks about 7pm and it is not clear what sparked it. No fatalities were reported.

“We were watching soccer when a flame shot out from this shack. We could not extinguish the fire because the shack was closed as the owner was still at work. Before we could do anything the fire spread all over the area”, said Khayalethu Dlamini.

Nonsindiso Msizeni,42, carries a stainless steel bowl she recovered with other items after her home was burnt to ashes in a fire at the Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo.
Nonsindiso Msizeni,42, carries a stainless steel bowl she recovered with other items after her home was burnt to ashes in a fire at the Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

When TimesLIVE arrived on the scene the settlement was still engulfed in flames.

Nonsindiso Msizeni,42, was looking for any possessions she could salvage among the ashes where her three-room shack once stood. “I am looking for anything I can find because I ran for my life leaving everything in the house,” said Msizeni carrying a stainless steel pot on her head.

She said she lives with her four children and nine grandchildren and no one in the household is employed. “We depend on government social grants for nine grandchildren and the R350 Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD).

“We are pleading with the government to assist us with identity documents because we don't know how we are going to collect our next grants”, Msizeni added.

In the early hours of Sunday residents were milling around the scene, not knowing where they would be sleeping on Sunday night. 

Makhauta Khole,34, looks heartbroken after her shack was burnt by fire at Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo.
Makhauta Khole,34, looks heartbroken after her shack was burnt by fire at Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Makhauta Khole,34, who has lived in the area for nine years said they don't know how they are going to survive. “We have nothing left and we have no place to sleep.” No fatalities we reported.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Sphesihle Khuzwayo covers himself from the cold weather while he thinks about his next move at Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo.
Sphesihle Khuzwayo covers himself from the cold weather while he thinks about his next move at Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A woman with her luggage at Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo.
A woman with her luggage at Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Children flee as a blaze engulfs the Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo.
Children flee as a blaze engulfs the Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Firer fighters extinguishing the fire at Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo.
Firer fighters extinguishing the fire at Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
People collects their belongings after their shacks were burnt by fire at Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo.
People collects their belongings after their shacks were burnt by fire at Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A man carries some of the items he could save from the fire at Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo.
A man carries some of the items he could save from the fire at Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
People saving some belongings after a fire broke out at the Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo on Saturday night.
People saving some belongings after a fire broke out at the Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo on Saturday night.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo is on flames after the fire that broke out from one of the shacks.
Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo is on flames after the fire that broke out from one of the shacks.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Most victims had no place to sleep at Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo.
Most victims had no place to sleep at Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
People hurriedly moving their possessions due to fire at Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo.
People hurriedly moving their possessions due to fire at Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

READ MORE

Quick-thinking neighbours save Stanger family from house fire

A family trapped in a burning house in Stanger, KwaZulu-Natal, were rescued in the early hours of Saturday by their neighbours who used a vehicle to ...
News
1 day ago

No injuries as fire breaks out at DUT's city campus

No-one was injured in a fire which broke out at the Durban University of Technology’s city campus on Thursday morning.
News
2 days ago

Crew rescued after vessel catches fire off Cape Point

The crew of a 35m fishing vessel had to abandon ship on Thursday night after it caught fire off Cape Point, prompting a rescue effort, the National ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Inside Thabo Bester's Facebook messages to woman he 'tried to lure' South Africa
  2. 'Kgosi Mampuru can't be trusted at all': Malema calls for Thabo Bester to be ... South Africa
  3. Praise for two 'hero' cops who flagged Dr Nandipha's suspicious behaviour South Africa
  4. EXCLUSIVE | ‘Dr Magudumana fake-buried stolen corpses, replaced bodies with ... News
  5. WATCH | Smirking Thabo Bester in yellow tracksuit appears in Bloemfontein court South Africa

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele