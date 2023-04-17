South Africa

Actor who allegedly killed boyfriend expected to appear in court on Monday

17 April 2023 - 06:00 By TImesLIVE
.The actor and producer who allegedly shot dead his 29-year-old fiancé in Norkem Park in the Kempton Park area on Thursday is expected to appear in court on Monday.
.The actor and producer who allegedly shot dead his 29-year-old fiancé in Norkem Park in the Kempton Park area on Thursday is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

An actor and producer who allegedly shot dead his 29-year-old fiancé in Norkem Park in the Kempton Park area on Thursday is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Gauteng police last week said after he allegedly killed his partner, he took an overdose of medication and was hospitalised.

“It is reported the suspect had also taken an overdose of medication,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.  

The actor, who had guest appearances in telenovela Diepe Waters and the soapie Getroud Met Rugby on KYKNet, was expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate's court.

According to Rapport newspaper, the 29-year-old moved in with the actor at the beginning of April after being together for three years.

He can only be named once he has appeared in court.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Norkem Park suspect who allegedly shot dead a woman under police guard

Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm after a man, believed to be an actor, allegedly shot dead a ...
News
2 days ago

Municipal official allegedly kills traffic officer after finding him with his wife

A Mpumalanga municipal official in charge of enforcing bylaws is expected to appear in court for the alleged murder of a traffic officer in Mbombela,
News
14 hours ago

Seven arrested for murder of veteran journalist Jeremy Gordin

Seven people have been arrested in connection with Jeremy Gordin's murder. The retired journalist was killed during a robbery at his home in ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Inside Thabo Bester's Facebook messages to woman he 'tried to lure' South Africa
  2. REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape News
  3. REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape News
  4. Bester has not been returned to Mangaung: correctional services South Africa
  5. Mystery buyer snaps up R69m Constantia pad — and flattens it News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele