The Orkney magistrate’s court has postponed the murder case of ANC MP Sibusiso Kula to next Wednesday for his attorney to present an application to oppose further postponements.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the attorney intended to present this application in court on Monday. However, the recording devices had technical glitches.
Kula, 34, is charged with murdering his wife Jennifer Motlhomi, who was found dead at their home in Orkney, North West, in November last year.
Mamothame said police reports showed Kula’s wife was killed in what seemed to be a robbery.
“She was found with a stab wound on her back but the object used has not been recovered.
“The matter was reported by the medical facility where she was allegedly transported by the accused to receive medical attention,” Mamothame said.
Kula told police he was not at home when the incident occurred.
“After investigations by the police he was linked to the murder and was arrested on January 20 and charged with murder,” Mamothame said.
Kula is out on bail after the North West High court granted him R50,000 bail earlier this month. He was earlier denied bail by the Orkney magistrate’s court.
“He was ordered to surrender his passports, report twice a day at the nearest police station, provide the investigating officer with his work itinerary and report to the investigating officer if he must move outside his residential jurisdiction, and have no direct or indirect contact with his children,” said Mamothame.
An application has been submitted to the office of North West Director of Public Prosecutions Rachel Makhari for the matter to be transferred to a higher court because of its serious nature.
“The office has noted some aspects of the investigation to be attended to by the investigating officer before the transfer can be authorised.”
Case of ANC MP accused of killing his wife postponed after technical glitches
