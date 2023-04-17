South Africa

'Dysfunctional' hydrants hindered fire fighters in Durban shack disaster — IFP

17 April 2023 - 10:35
Firer fighters extinguishing the fire at Dakota Informal Settlement in Isipingo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

An IFP member of the provincial human settlement portfolio committee claims dysfunctional fire hydrants hampered firefighters from dousing a raging fire that razed most of the Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo, south of Durban.

Hundreds of people were left destitute when their homes were burnt to ashes after a fire started in one of the shacks at about 7pm on Saturday.

The IFP's Nessa Bhanprakash, who was at the scene of the fire, told TimesLIVE: “Though firefighters responded promptly, their efforts to put out the blaze were hampered due to congestion and dysfunctional fire hydrants in the immediate vicinity.

“Fire trucks had to fetch water from the surrounding areas, noting that in a situation like this, every second counts. The uneven and steep-sloped terrain also provided a challenge.”

The vast settlement is situated on land which is both steep-sloped and low-lying, also making it susceptible to flooding.

Bhanprakash said “over-crowding and substandard dwellings, coupled with the lack of space for effective fire breakers will always be a recipe for disaster”.

Nonsindiso Msizeni, 42, carries a stainless steel bowl she recovered with other items after her home was burnt to ashes.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

“For far too long, families in this settlement have been subjected to this type of trauma. There were several previous fires and the recent flooding and now this monstrous fire.

“How much more emotional trauma must this community suffer?

“Recovery from fire is a long and difficult process.”

He said the predicament the community “finds itself in is largely due to the lack of political will by the ruling party to resettle them to formal housing”.

“I will be meeting with our provincial caucus with regards to engaging with the relevant authorities from the municipality to ensure that a safer and more resilient framework for safety in the informal settlements is speedily implemented.

“Communities that are resilient to fire can respond, recover and restore sooner.

“We should not allow an entire community to be burnt to ashes before we notice that our firefighting equipment/hydrants are not functional.”

TimesLIVE is awaiting a response to questions put to the eThekwini municipality regarding the alleged dysfunctional fire hydrants.

The municipality said in a statement on Sunday no fatalities or injuries were reported.

“About 350 informal units were destroyed, leaving hundreds of residents displaced.

“The city's fire fighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze. They managed to save 50 dwellings.

“Displaced families have been relocated to a nearby community hall where they are being provided with necessities.

“The city's disaster management teams are conducting assessments to determine the nature and extent of further assistance to be provided.”

TimesLIVE

