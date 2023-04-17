Building on network lines is among the issues City Power has had to face over the years, with it also warning against illegal connections and defaulting customers.
City Power said in January it is only receiving 4% of revenue owed by Alexandra residents and businesses. It launched a three-day revenue collection operation, visiting businesses it says have defaulted on payments and removing illegal connections where people have bypassed meters.
It said higher levels of load-shedding were also contributing to breakdowns and delays in repairs.
“Customers have been experiencing many outages after load-shedding restorations and prolonged outages due to the higher stages of blackouts. Stage 6 is causing more shocks and challenges for City Power, its systems, infrastructure and, by extension, the customers.”
Mangena told SABC News City Power is losing millions due to Eskom's rolling blackouts.
“We are losing a lot of money, R3.6m, every day there is load-shedding. Most of that we lose on the infrastructure, on overtime we have to pay our staff, and on not selling electricity that we had projected”.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
POLL | Is it fair for houses to be demolished when they are built on a power network?
Image: Supplied
The demolition of two houses to access the electricity network in Alexandra has sparked a debate around the impact of unapproved building renovations.
City Power said it was concerned that residents extend their homes under and over the electric network, which delays technicians locating faults to repair.
Residents of Tsutsumani extensions 7 and 8 recently spent several days with no electricity because of people building over the network.
“The outage was due to multiple cable faults which were located under about three informal houses built on top of the cable servitude,” City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said.
He said another fault was discovered under a double-storey home on Sunday. The community and authorities are discussing plans to demolish the house to access the fault and repair it.
While some welcomed the decision, others said authorities should not tear down something they had worked hard to build.
Building on network lines is among the issues City Power has had to face over the years, with it also warning against illegal connections and defaulting customers.
City Power said in January it is only receiving 4% of revenue owed by Alexandra residents and businesses. It launched a three-day revenue collection operation, visiting businesses it says have defaulted on payments and removing illegal connections where people have bypassed meters.
It said higher levels of load-shedding were also contributing to breakdowns and delays in repairs.
“Customers have been experiencing many outages after load-shedding restorations and prolonged outages due to the higher stages of blackouts. Stage 6 is causing more shocks and challenges for City Power, its systems, infrastructure and, by extension, the customers.”
Mangena told SABC News City Power is losing millions due to Eskom's rolling blackouts.
“We are losing a lot of money, R3.6m, every day there is load-shedding. Most of that we lose on the infrastructure, on overtime we have to pay our staff, and on not selling electricity that we had projected”.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Double-storey house leaves Alex residents with no power
Business buildings face R10m fines as Tshwane probes illegal connection
KZN municipality that owes Eskom R100m cuts off illegally connected households
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos