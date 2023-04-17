South Africa

WATCH | Dr Nandipha's father gives thumbs up as he is granted bail, mother in court

17 April 2023 - 13:16
Anthony Molyneaux Lead video journalist

Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, appeared to tear up when he heard he was granted bail in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.

This came as the state indicated it did not oppose bail for Sekeleni, which was set at R10,000.

Magudumana's mother waved at her daughter from the dock and her father consoled her as dozens of cameras attempted to catch a glimpse of the notorious doctor.

The magistrate requested her to show her face to prove her identity, which saw her remove her mask and hoody momentarily before covering up again.

Sekeleni fought back tears as the magistrate read his bail conditions and gave a thumbs up as he was escorted down the stairs.

The NPA spokesperson for the Free State said they were confident Sekeleni would honour his bail conditions and appear again in court on May 16.

