For most South Africans, the justice system is a seemingly infallible process, put in place to protect citizens from the criminal element. It’s a tried and tested set of procedures that ensures justice is served and the guilty are held accountable.
Thembekile Molaudzi knows that this is not always the case.
In 2003, this working-class dad was caught in a nightmare. His name was mentioned in the course of a murder investigation and despite there being no evidence, he and several other men were convicted of the crime and sentenced to life in prison.
It would take almost 12 years and a string of obstacles for Molaudzi to prove his innocence and, even then, the decision to free him would be a first of its kind.
In episode 113 of True Crime South Africa we delve into the wrongful conviction of an innocent man and the horrors he faced while trying to regain his freedom.
Listen to this episode of True Crime South Africa:
True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | An innocent man: The wrongful conviction of Thembekile Molaudzi
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44
For most South Africans, the justice system is a seemingly infallible process, put in place to protect citizens from the criminal element. It’s a tried and tested set of procedures that ensures justice is served and the guilty are held accountable.
Thembekile Molaudzi knows that this is not always the case.
In 2003, this working-class dad was caught in a nightmare. His name was mentioned in the course of a murder investigation and despite there being no evidence, he and several other men were convicted of the crime and sentenced to life in prison.
It would take almost 12 years and a string of obstacles for Molaudzi to prove his innocence and, even then, the decision to free him would be a first of its kind.
In episode 113 of True Crime South Africa we delve into the wrongful conviction of an innocent man and the horrors he faced while trying to regain his freedom.
Listen to this episode of True Crime South Africa:
For more episodes, click here.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA
E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | A week with a serial killer: The serial crimes of Frank Ndebe
PODCAST | Cold justice: The serial crimes of Andrew Jordaan
PODCAST | A small-town nightmare: The murders of Marna Engelbrecht and Sharnelle Hough
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos