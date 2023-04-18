Magistrate Motlholo Khabisi's ruling Dr Nandipha Magudumana must remove her N95 mask and her hoodie to reveal her face has sparked debate.
Magudumana was arrested with “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester in Tanzania earlier this month, 10km from the Kenyan border. The couple was arrested with a Mozambican who allegedly aided them in their run from authorities.
She appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on several charges, including aiding and abetting escape [of a convicted prisoner from lawful custody], murder of a number of bodies that were found in her possession, violation of bodies, and fraud.
She appeared alongside her father Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, former G4S employee Sehone Matsoara and G4S CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo on Monday.
During proceedings, prosecutor Sello Matlhoko requested that the court order Magudumana to remove her N95 mask and her hoodie to reveal her face.
“The court itself must be satisfied with the identity [of the accused]. We might find that’s not the person. But the court needs to be satisfied that it is the person being charged,” said Matlhoko.
Advocate Themba Diba argued it was not necessary because Magudumana’s identity has been confirmed. However, Khabisi ruled she expose her face.
While some welcomed the ruling, others said she was protecting herself from cameras trained on her.
POLL | Do you agree with the court ordering Dr Nandipha Magudumana to show her face?
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Magistrate Motlholo Khabisi's ruling Dr Nandipha Magudumana must remove her N95 mask and her hoodie to reveal her face has sparked debate.
Magudumana was arrested with “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester in Tanzania earlier this month, 10km from the Kenyan border. The couple was arrested with a Mozambican who allegedly aided them in their run from authorities.
She appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on several charges, including aiding and abetting escape [of a convicted prisoner from lawful custody], murder of a number of bodies that were found in her possession, violation of bodies, and fraud.
She appeared alongside her father Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, former G4S employee Sehone Matsoara and G4S CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo on Monday.
During proceedings, prosecutor Sello Matlhoko requested that the court order Magudumana to remove her N95 mask and her hoodie to reveal her face.
“The court itself must be satisfied with the identity [of the accused]. We might find that’s not the person. But the court needs to be satisfied that it is the person being charged,” said Matlhoko.
Advocate Themba Diba argued it was not necessary because Magudumana’s identity has been confirmed. However, Khabisi ruled she expose her face.
While some welcomed the ruling, others said she was protecting herself from cameras trained on her.
The state opposed bail for Magudumana, Matsoara and Lipholo. Sekeleni was granted R10,000 bail and is expected to appear again on May 16.
Lipholo, Magudumana and Matsoara had their matter postponed to May 3 for a bail application.
The Sunday Times revealed Bester and Magudumana enjoyed “getaways” together while he was in prison, and in the months before his escape.
The couple stayed at the Tredenham Boutique Hotel for five nights in March and again for one night in April using one of Bester's aliases, TK Nkwana.
Three weeks after their April visit, Bester escaped from Mangaung Correctional Centre. He was serving a life sentence when he escaped last year by setting his cell alight. A dead body was found in the cell and officials announced Bester's death at the time.
He was later spotted living in the lap of luxury, including renting a R12m mansion, partying and going on shopping sprees.
READ MORE:
'In bad taste': Nando’s slams fake ad mocking Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana
IN PICS | Dr Nandipha shows her face in dock as father is granted bail
WATCH | Dr Nandipha's father gives thumbs up as he is granted bail, mother in court
Dr Nandipha Magudumana & father in the dock on Monday: 7 more stories to read about the Thabo Bester saga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos