Parliament's section 194 committee inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Mkhwebane section 194 inquiry continues
Parliament's section 194 committee inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE :
Court dismisses Mkhwebane's bid to set aside section 194 inquiry committee proceedings
Hand over secret document, security minister tells Mkhwebane
Parliament's committee hearing on Mkhwebane funding continues
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos