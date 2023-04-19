South Africa

Agriculture department official allegedly sold land he does not own: Hawks

19 April 2023 - 07:48 By TimesLive
A government official has been arrested by Hawks serious corruption investigation unit members for allegedly selling vacant land he purported to own. Stock image
Image: 123rf.com/wirestock

A government official in the Northern Cape has been arrested by Hawks serious corruption investigation unit members for allegedly selling vacant land he purported to own.

The 56-year-old was arrested for fraud in Kimberley on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Tebogo Thebe said the director at the department of agriculture in De Aar “purported to be the lawful owner of vacant land in the De Aar area”.

“Initially, the suspect allegedly promised to facilitate a sale meeting between the owner of the land and the buyer. Later, the suspect changed [his story] and said he will represent the owner as the owner was in Cape Town. The vacant land was viewed and relevant legal papers concluded.

“A payment of R95,450 was effected to the benefit of the suspect. The vacant land sold never belonged to the suspect nor his associates.”

He is due to appear in the De Aar magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

