South Africa

Alleged Thembisa and Benoni serial rapist linked to more cases

Suspect accused of raping 36 women, youngest victim said to be 14 years old

19 April 2023 - 13:03
More charges have been added against a 38-year-old suspected serial rapist. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

More charges have been added against the 38-year-old security guard alleged to be a serial rapist who operated in Benoni, Thembisa and Daveyton. 

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the man is facing 139 additional charges to the six he was charged with during his first appearance in January. 

He appeared briefly at the Daveyton magistrate's court on Tuesday. 

“He is facing 44 counts of rape, 43 counts of kidnapping, 41 counts of pointing a firearm and 17 additional charges of fraud, obstruction of justice and forcing someone to witness a sexual act,” Mahanjana said.  

She said the suspect is alleged to have raped 36 women in and around Benoni, Thembisa, and Daveyton from 2018 until January this year, when he was arrested through an intelligence-driven operation. 

The youngest victim was a 14-year-old girl, and his oldest a 33-year-old woman. 

The suspect is alleged to have targeted his victims while they were going home, to work or waiting for a taxi. He would point a firearm at them, force them into his car, and drive to a destination where he would rape them.   

The matter was postponed to May 10 for a formal bail application.   

TimesLIVE

